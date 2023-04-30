U.S. Forces Carry Out Rehearsal for Defense of Taiwan

U.S. forces conducted an exercise in which they simulated defending Taiwan against a Chinese invasion, according to a report.

On Thursday, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command's (USASOC) annual capabilities exercise, or CAPEX, used a scenario involving Taiwan for the first time, Drew F. Lawrence of Military.com reported.

"The [People's Republic of China], in accordance with our national defense strategy, is our true pacing challenge out there," Lt. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of USASOC, said in a speech before the exercise at Fort Bragg, according to Lawrence's report.

"Ultimately, what we are trying to do is prevent World War III. That's our job." Newsweek has contacted USASOC for comment via email.

Meanwhile, Stars and Stripes reported that U.S. and Filipino forces practiced air assaults on three islands—Fuga, Calayan, and Batan—south of Taiwan between April 21 and Monday.

The drills are designed to send a message that the U.S. is ready to help allies defend their sea territory, Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan told the outlet. "The Army's campaign in the Pacific is designed to deter ... because we don't want a war with [China]," he said.

A China Coast Guard ship sails towards the zone where China said it would conduct live fire exercises northeast of Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan, in China's southeast Fujian province on April 10, 2023. The U.S. has used a training scenario involving defending Taiwan for the first time. Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

It comes after China earlier in April carried out a large military exercise simulating an encirclement of Taiwan, a move that was intended as a warning to pro-independence politicians on the island and their supporters.

China carried out military drills over three days in response to an April 5 meeting between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. China had warned it would "take strong and resolute" measures if the meeting went ahead.

And on Friday, China's military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan, the Associated Press reported, citing the Taiwanese Defense Ministry.

The displays were part of China's ongoing campaign of intimidation against Taiwan, which has maintained a separate government from China since 1949. But China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to bring the island under its control by force if necessary.

The U.S. remains Taiwan's closest military and political ally, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

A poll commissioned by Newsweek found a majority of Americans would support the U.S. and its allies going to Taiwan's aid in the event of a Chinese invasion.

The survey conducted a day before McCarthy's meeting with Taiwan's president found 56 percent of respondents said they approved—with 25 percent saying they would strongly approve—of the U.S. intervening in such a crisis. Twelve percent were against it, according to the poll.