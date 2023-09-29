US Government Shutdown Would Play Right Into Putin's Hands

The looming U.S. government shutdown could play into Russian President Vladimir Putin's hands as Ukraine battles to peel back Russian control along the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The race is on to reach a spending deal to stop what would be a fourth federal government shutdown in the past five years ahead of midnight striking at the end of the fiscal year on September 30. But the rippling impacts would be felt further afield than U.S. territory—a shutdown could hinder Ukraine's ability to fight Russian forces in its grueling counteroffensive, handing the Kremlin an advantage Kyiv can ill afford.

The shutdown will impact "almost everything," from domestic U.S. services to the war in Ukraine, and is an "impending disaster" for Kyiv, Bill Browder, the head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign and prominent Kremlin critic, told Newsweek on Friday.

"Putin is looking for any chink in our armor, any weakness, and this is a self-inflicted weakness which is totally unnecessary," he added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden walk to the Oval Office of the White House September 21, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The looming U.S. government shutdown could play into Russian President Vladimir Putin's hands as Ukraine battles to peel back Russian control along the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"On the strategic level, a shutdown would play into the hands of U.S. competitors," the Pentagon said earlier this week.

But military aid for Ukraine has tripped up negotiations to avoid a shutdown. A new bipartisan proposal to fund the government just until November was announced earlier this week, and included $6 million for Ukraine—something that has proved sticky with some vocal House Republicans skeptical of sending more aid to Kyiv.

To date, the U.S. has sent almost $44 billion of security aid to Ukraine since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Kyiv now finds itself in a critical position, balancing sustaining its counteroffensive into the winter months with an awareness that next year's presidential elections could mean a change in Washington's support for its resistance. The U.S. is the single biggest contributing nation of military aid for Ukraine.

But questions remain over how the shutdown would impact Ukraine's military aid pipeline from Washington. Experts suggest it could be a longer-term issue, but a "lapse in funding for Ukraine or any significant cut would absolutely have a negative effect on their ability to succeed," John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, told MSNBC earlier this week.

This is sending a signal to Putin, showing him he only needs to "bide his time" before the support for Kyiv runs out, he added, but said there had been "terrific support" in the House and Senate for Ukraine.

Although there is little clarity on how Ukraine would be affected, if the shutdown "creates any delay in any provision of weapons or other types of military support, then it would be huge win for Putin," Browder said.

But "significant delays in aid will result in more deaths," Ukrainian parliamentary member, Maryan Zablotskyy, told The Washington Post. Should the U.S. stop supplying Kyiv with military aid, "it's very likely that Ukraine would lose the war," Browder added.

Yet others are not as worried. "I have zero concern about any U.S. government shutdown's impact on Ukraine," Dan Rice, a former adviser to Ukraine's top soldier, General Valery Zaluzhnyi, told Newsweek on Friday. "I feel for any fellow American workers who might be affected, and government services disrupted in the U.S., but the Ukrainian military will continue to take back its land throughout October," he said.

"Any U.S. government shutdown will not help Russia," added Rice, who is now president of American University Kyiv.

Several prominent House Republicans have voiced their dissent to a "blank check" for Ukraine, although support for Ukraine largely remains strong. Yet "it's not just the hard-line Republicans, but also the progressive Democrats who are getting more and more against foreign involvement," Oleksandr Kraiev, an expert on U.S. foreign policy with the Ukrainian think tank Prism, told NBC News.

On September 21, Defense Department spokesperson Chris Sherwood said the U.S.'s support for Ukraine is "an excepted activity under a government lapse in appropriations," Politico reported.

On Thursday, Pentagon deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, described the shutdown as "the worst case scenario" that will "absolutely" affect how the U.S. trains Ukrainian pilots in preparation for Lockheed Martin-made F-16s taking to Ukraine's skies.

Many civilian personnel are involved in training Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet pilots furloughed, including those involved in English-language training, Singh told reporters during a media briefing. Military personnel may end up attempting to cover the duties of civilian colleagues, Singh added, "so it's definitely going to have an impact to training on whatever that might be."

This will not impact Ukraine, Rice said, adding: "If I know Ukrainians, they aren't stopping learning English for F-16 upcoming training."