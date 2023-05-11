Shootout on U.S.-Mexico Border as People Duck for Cover, Video Shows

A video of a firefight on a crossing between the U.S. and Mexico that forced people to hide behind cars has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows an individual on a bridge ducking down behind a vehicle as loud bursts of continuous gunfire are heard. The clip has so far been viewed more than 1.5 million times since being posted on Wednesday evening by the Intel Point Alert Twitter page.

The footage is captioned: "Heavy gunfire reported at Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, which connects Texas and Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Police officers block the entrance to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in Pharr, Texas, on April 13, 2022. A video of a firefight on the bridge has gone viral on social media. Getty

A follow-up tweet says several people have reportedly been shot and there are unconfirmed reports that there have been at least three fatalities.

Newsweek has not been able to independently verify these claims.

BREAKING: Heavy gunfire reported at Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge, which connects Texas and Tamaulipas, Mexico

pic.twitter.com/xUESrEFAQo — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) May 10, 2023

The Twitter page also notes that Mexican media has said the shooting occurred between "elements of the army and armed civilians."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.