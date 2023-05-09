'I Tried to Join the U.S. Military. They Said I'm Too Old'

I was recently turned down by the U.S. Air Force when I applied to become an officer. At age 49, despite being in excellent health, I was told I was too old. Throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, the maximum age to join to serve is 39 and under.

Like many people who have lived for half a century, I'm going through a mild midlife crisis. There's nothing specifically wrong with my life. I'm fit, happily married, have two kids, and my entrepreneurial businesses have been successful.

But there's something about hitting 50 that has me itching to do more with my life. I'm convinced it's because I knew I would soon be perceived as too old to be hired for a traditional job.

I didn't immediately need one financially, but it was the fact of the matter. I wanted to remain useful to society and its workforce, and I knew I still was.

To allay this, I began looking for formal work, unconcerned about high or low pay. In my 20s, I filmed and wrote for the National Geographic Channel, sometimes covering wars and other humanitarian issues. I loved the job, and found myself daydreaming about working for the United Nations as a field officer. Or for the WHO helping to fight new pandemics.

I had ample international experience and had even once been a communications director at a wildlife non-profit. Also, I was just completing a Master's degree in Ethics from the University of Oxford. My resume seemed solid.

In my search for the right job, I came across a broadcast journalism position near my home in San Francisco for the U.S. Air Force. It was then lighting struck; I knew exactly where I'd first be applying.

My respect for people in uniform was enduring, and I regretted that I'd never joined the military, even as a reserve.

I'd worked and consulted as a civilian with the U.S. Armed Forces a number of times, even earning a formal hand-signed "thank you letter" from a U.S. Vice Admiral for my futurist technology work for them. I felt the Air Force was an ideal fit for me.

The Air Force pay was less than I was used to, but that wasn't the issue. I wanted to be an officer, and after 25 years of working and building a successful life, I knew I could offer much to my country.

I contacted the Air Force recruiter and applied on the phone, explaining I was interested in the officer's program—and specifically any journalism opportunities. The first recruiter was a little confused by my age, but told me not to be discouraged.

Medical professionals, engineers, and pastors were apparently sometimes given exception for their age to serve. Other than the need to lose a bit of weight—which I knew I could easily do—the recruiter pre-qualified me. I was a regular jogger and surfer.

Staying fit was an obsession for me, and as a journalist, I was in good standing in my profession, often appearing in documentaries for my technology ideas and writing for major media.

The Air Force told me another recruiter—a higher up—would soon be in touch. Indeed, they called a few days later and continued to interview me. But even this recruiter wasn't sure if I could qualify because of my age.

Two more recruiters contacted me over the next few weeks before a staff sergeant finally disqualified my application, citing I was too old. I pleaded my case but he told me those were the fixed rules, and I'd have to file a complaint with someone else at the Air Force.

So far I haven't filed a formal complaint, as I still can try applying to the UN, WHO, and other similar places where I might make a difference. But as authoritarian China becomes more of a world power and Russia remains a warmonger, I feel that the U.S. military should take whatever strengths it might be able to attain.

The knowledge of the world and real-life skills from healthy middle-aged people like myself could be highly beneficial. In my opinion, age 39-and-under policies reek of ageism.

Besides, with longevity advances right around the corner—as some scientists promise are coming—people might soon be living much longer than before. If humans start to routinely live past 100, will the U.S. Armed Forces still limit traditional officer admission to only age 39?

I believe a special task force in the military should be created for just my kind of application, where skilled middle-aged people of any vocational background can regularly still enter the military and honorably serve their countries.

I feel such a directive could easily be created and quickly implemented, either by the U.S. president or top commanders. It's my belief that thousands of capable older Americans will decide to join the military and serve.

The U.S. Armed Forces have recently made changes for women, the LGBTQ+ community, and those with disabilities to be a part of the military. Because of this, the U.S. military has diversified for the better and become stronger.

I believe it's time for them to drop age restrictions when applicants are physically qualified. To not do so is to shun those Americans who are ready and fit to serve but are being disqualified because of their age.

