U.S. MV-22B Osprey Crash Leaves at Least Three Marines Dead, More Injured

Three U.S. Marines have been killed after a military helicopter crashed during a joint training operation in northern Australia.

An MV-22B Osprey helicopter crashed on Melville Island, close to the city of Darwin, according to local media. There were 23 Marines on board when the aircraft went down at around 9:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, the U.S. Marine Rotational Force in Darwin said in a statement. Three people have been confirmed dead, with five others are in a "serious condition," the statement added.

"Recovery efforts are ongoing," the U.S. military said, with the cause of the crash "under investigation."

Five soldiers have arrived in Darwin for treatment with the rest receiving medical attention at the scene, Michael Murphy, the police commissioner for the Northern Territory area around Darwin, had previously said.

"Additional police and defense personnel have been deployed to Melville Island to support operations, triage injured people and return them to Darwin and also maintain the crash scene while investigations continue," Murphy said.

Only U.S. personnel were involved in the "tragic" crash, Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese said during a press conference, adding that the helicopter had crashed during this year's Predators Run joint drills.

The drills included military personnel from the U.S., Australia, Indonesia and other nations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.