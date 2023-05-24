The United States has a strong and diverse economy, the largest and most innovative globally. Despite impressive growth, social issues—including income inequality, unaffordable health care, and declining living standards—suggest better support for its citizens is needed. Economist Paul Krugman underscores this point, arguing that the U.S.'s economic achievements may be less impressive than they appear because, "American society isn't doing well at all."

A small group of policymakers has created an artificial conflict, pitting economic growth against addressing social inequity. They have mischaracterized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), making it part of the ongoing culture wars even though numerous studies have shown that workplace DEI can significantly contribute to inclusive economic growth and enhance the quality of life for many citizens. To derail DEI is to undermine efforts to address the wealth and health of U.S. society as a whole.

Last week, I joined business leaders, pay equity experts, and senior officials from the Biden-Harris administration to discuss fair pay issues, equitable pay practices, and workplace equity at a roundtable on "The Business Case for Pay Equity." The sharing of ideas to advance pay and gender equity was inspiring. It made me wonder how the administration could harness the creativity and commitment that the participants exhibited to advance DEI in the workplace. I believe appointing a national czar to put DEI at the center of work in the U.S. is needed to create an engine for sustainable economic growth and human dignity.

Presidents have, in the modern era, appointed individuals to work on specific issues of strategic importance to the country, and the media has used the term czar to refer to such people since at least the 1930s. President Richard Nixon expanded the use of federal czars when he created the drug czar in 1971 and the energy czar in 1973. Today, former Secretary of State John Kerry serves as President Biden's climate czar.

There are several key benefits of appointing a national DEI czar.

First, the DEI czar can coordinate and streamline DEI efforts across the government. While initiatives and programs aim to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, they are often disjointed. Indeed, policy and oversight is spread across numerous federal agencies, including the departments of Labor, Education, and Health and Human Services, among others. A DEI czar could combine these disparate efforts and create a more coherent strategy for promoting DEI within government's structures, avoiding duplication, and ensuring that resources are used effectively.

Second, one area where organizations need to improve is measuring the success of their DEI programs. Without a robust and credible set of indicators, too many organizations may be tempted to continue paying lip service to the idea of diversity without making meaningful changes. To fill the data gap, the DEI czar could work with industry groups to ensure organizations are held accountable for their efforts by independent third parties without legislation or regulation by the government.

Third, a DEI czar can help provide resources and practical support to organizations, particularly small businesses. Many organizations want to improve their DEI profile but may need more expertise or resources to do so effectively. Working with and through the private sector and non-profit groups, the DEI czar could provide access to training and best practices for these businesses. This would be particularly beneficial to organizations needing to build their programs from scratch.

Fourth, the DEI czar could address systemic barriers that may be difficult for individual organizations to tackle on their own. These include unequal access to education and health care. The DEI czar could work with government agencies and other stakeholders to address these systemic barriers, creating a more level playing field for all individuals.

Lastly, the DEI czar would increase public awareness and be a reliable source of facts on why workplace DEI matters to us all. Good communication is essential in every initiative, and it is especially valuable in DEI, given the mischaracterizations and dedicated efforts to derail progress.

The manufactured conflict between DEI and economic growth is a false one. The more the DEI czar can correct misinformation and support organizations in their journey, the more the U.S. and its citizens will benefit from economic expansion and opportunities to reap the rewards of a more inclusive and equitable society.

Aniela Unguresan is the founder of EDGE Certified Foundation. She acquired extensive professional experience as a consultant with Arthur Andersen, Andersen Consulting and TXU Energy.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.