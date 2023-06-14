Sports

U.S. Open Betting Promos: How to Get Top Sportsbook Bonuses

By
U.S. Open betting promos
In this guide for U.S. Open betting promos, you'll find how to get the top sportsbook bonuses available for the tournament. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The U.S. Open begins on Thursday and wraps up play on Sunday at the Los Angeles Country Club. You can take advantage of the best U.S. Open betting promos for the tournament, such as a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets from DraftKings Sportsbook.

$200 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

$2,500 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

BET $1, GET $200

BET365

Each of our picks for the best U.S. Open betting promos comes with a sizable return in bonus bets or the backing of a legal online sportsbook. Many of these offers are available in the majority of states where online sports betting is legal.

U.S. Open Betting Promos: How to Get Top Sportsbook Bonuses

As things stand entering play, Scottie Scheffler has been installed as the favorite to win the 123rd U.S. Open. Most sportsbooks also have Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay in the mix to win the tournament. It's important to note that each of the offers below will be available to bettors throughout the U.S. Open, which means you can sign up Thursday-Sunday to access these new user promos.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose With DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The first new user promo on our list of U.S. Open betting promos comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sports bettors who register for an account will have the chance to turn a $5 bet on the U.S. Open into a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey regardless of how your first cash wager settles.

That means if you sign up and wager $5+ on Scottie Scheffler to win the U.S. Open, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose. If your bet ends up winning, you'll get back your $5+ wager along with a cash profit and the $200 in bonus bets. This DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best available.

Register with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for the U.S. Open.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $2,500 No-Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook $2,500 NO-SWEAT BET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the biggest first-bet offer in the industry. Players who register for this FanDuel promo code offer will get a no-sweat first bet of up to $2,500. What that means is if your first cash bet wins, you'll secure a cash profit, but a loss won't leave you empty-handed.

For example, if you wager $2,100 on Viktor Hovland to finish in the Top-5, but he fails to do so, you would get back $2,100 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook. A smart way to use this no-sweat bet would be to wager on an early-round market, as you'd either earn a cash profit or bonus bets back to use on later rounds in the U.S. Open

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook to get a $2,500 no-sweat first bet for the U.S. Open.

Get the Full Caesar $1,250 Bet From Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook has a three-part new user promo, which you can take advantage of ahead of the tournament. Due to its three bonuses, it's easily one of the top U.S. Open betting promos available. If you register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEK, you will earn a $1,250 first bet, as well as 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program.

The Reward Credits can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining and entertainment experiences at Caesars Hotels and Resorts, while the Tier Credits unlock higher tier levels for prizes. The $1,250 first bet will return up to $1,250 in bonus bets if your first cash bet loses.

Secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL.

BetMGM Brings $1,000 First-Bet Offer for U.S. Open

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors who sign up with BetMGM promo code NEWSWEEK will unlock a $1,000 first-bet offer for the U.S. Open. This is a flexible new user offer that allows players to wager on any betting market in the tournament. This includes the outright winner, Top-5 and Top-10 markets, as well as many others.

What makes this offer unique is that if your first cash bet loses, your wager of up to $1,000 will earn you back five equal bonus bets. If you were to bet $500 on Brooks Koepka to finish in the Top-5, but he fails to do so, BetMGM would credit your account with five $100 bonus bets to use on other games and events.

Apply BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer.

Bet $1, Get $200 From Bet365 or $365 With Bet365 Iowa

BET $1, GET $200

BET365

BET $1, GET $365

BET365 IOWA

One of the best new user promos can be found at bet365. The only reason this offer isn't higher on the list is that this sportsbook is only available in five states. Players who sign up for this bet365 promo code offer will be able to turn a $1 wager on the U.S. Open into $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Bettors in the Hawkeye State have an even more lucrative offer available. As part of bet365's launch in Iowa, players can bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on any U.S. Open market. Add in the various in-app promos that bet365 brings to the table, and this is a total no-brainer promo.

Register for this bet365 bonus code offer to bet $1, get $200. If you're in Iowa, sign up for an account to bet $1, get $365. New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

