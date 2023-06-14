Each of our picks for the best U.S. Open betting promos comes with a sizable return in bonus bets or the backing of a legal online sportsbook. Many of these offers are available in the majority of states where online sports betting is legal.

U.S. Open Betting Promos: How to Get Top Sportsbook Bonuses

As things stand entering play, Scottie Scheffler has been installed as the favorite to win the 123rd U.S. Open. Most sportsbooks also have Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay in the mix to win the tournament. It's important to note that each of the offers below will be available to bettors throughout the U.S. Open, which means you can sign up Thursday-Sunday to access these new user promos.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose With DraftKings Sportsbook

The first new user promo on our list of U.S. Open betting promos comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sports bettors who register for an account will have the chance to turn a $5 bet on the U.S. Open into a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey regardless of how your first cash wager settles.

That means if you sign up and wager $5+ on Scottie Scheffler to win the U.S. Open, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose. If your bet ends up winning, you'll get back your $5+ wager along with a cash profit and the $200 in bonus bets. This DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best available.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $2,500 No-Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook has the biggest first-bet offer in the industry. Players who register for this FanDuel promo code offer will get a no-sweat first bet of up to $2,500. What that means is if your first cash bet wins, you'll secure a cash profit, but a loss won't leave you empty-handed.

For example, if you wager $2,100 on Viktor Hovland to finish in the Top-5, but he fails to do so, you would get back $2,100 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook. A smart way to use this no-sweat bet would be to wager on an early-round market, as you'd either earn a cash profit or bonus bets back to use on later rounds in the U.S. Open

Get the Full Caesar $1,250 Bet From Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has a three-part new user promo, which you can take advantage of ahead of the tournament. Due to its three bonuses, it's easily one of the top U.S. Open betting promos available. If you register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEK, you will earn a $1,250 first bet, as well as 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program.

The Reward Credits can be redeemed for hotel stays, dining and entertainment experiences at Caesars Hotels and Resorts, while the Tier Credits unlock higher tier levels for prizes. The $1,250 first bet will return up to $1,250 in bonus bets if your first cash bet loses.

BetMGM Brings $1,000 First-Bet Offer for U.S. Open

Sports bettors who sign up with BetMGM promo code NEWSWEEK will unlock a $1,000 first-bet offer for the U.S. Open. This is a flexible new user offer that allows players to wager on any betting market in the tournament. This includes the outright winner, Top-5 and Top-10 markets, as well as many others.

What makes this offer unique is that if your first cash bet loses, your wager of up to $1,000 will earn you back five equal bonus bets. If you were to bet $500 on Brooks Koepka to finish in the Top-5, but he fails to do so, BetMGM would credit your account with five $100 bonus bets to use on other games and events.

Bet $1, Get $200 From Bet365 or $365 With Bet365 Iowa