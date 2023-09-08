World

US Just Gained a New Bargaining Chip for Negotiations with Putin

By
World Russia United States Hacking Crime

Vladislav Klyushin, a Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin, was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison for making tens of millions of dollars after hacking into U.S. computer networks to steal confidential data.

Klyushin, 42, who ran M13, a Moscow-based information technology company that offered media monitoring and cyber-security services for the Russian government, was convicted in February by a federal court in Boston of securities fraud, wire fraud, gaining unauthorized access to computers, and conspiracy to commit those crimes. He was extradited from Switzerland to the U.S. in December 2021.

His arrest hands the U.S. a bargaining chip for negotiations with Vladimir Putin in a possible prisoner exchange, as American officials work to free detained U.S. citizens Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine and computer security official Paul Whelan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Russian government via teleconference in Moscow on March 10, 2022. Vladislav Klyushin, a Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin, was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Klyushin's lawyer, Maksim Nemtsev told reporters on Thursday that his client "potentially" could be a good candidate for a prisoner swap with Russia, but clarified that he wasn't aware if this was something being discussed, Reuters reported.

Between 2018 to 2020, his firm viewed and downloaded confidential corporate information from companies including Microsoft and Tesla, and Klyushin used this data to make money illegally in the U.S. stock market. He defrauded American businesses of approximately $93 million, earning $34 million for himself, prosecutors said.

"He thought he could get away with his crimes by perpetrating them from a foreign base, hidden behind layers of fake domain names, virtual private networks, and computer servers rented under pseudonyms and paid for with cryptocurrency," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. "He found out otherwise, and will now spend nearly a decade of his life in a U.S. prison."

Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, described Klyushin as a "sophisticated hacker" who "engineered a global get-rich-quick scheme that defrauded unsuspecting American businesses of approximately $93 million."

"He hacked into U.S. computer networks, stole non-public information, and illegally traded on it," said Cohen.

Klyushin has also been ordered to forfeit his $34 million and pay restitution for damages in an amount that is yet to be determined. He was charged along with two Russian co-conspirators: Ivan Ermakov and Nikolai Rumiantcev, while two others, Mikhail Vladimirovich Irzak and Igor Sergeevich Sladkov, were charged in a separate indictment. All four co-conspirators remain at large, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts, said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Kosto said hackers "will be watching this sentence to decide whether it's worth engaging in this kind of conduct," the Associated Press reported.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC