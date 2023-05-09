Multiple Countries Issue U.S. Travel Warnings Over Gun Violence

The latest series of mass shootings in the U.S. has led to several countries issuing warnings over gun violence for travelers heading to American destinations.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that monitors and collects information about shootings across the country, there have been 21 mass shootings—defined as one incident in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed—between May 1 and 7. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 208 mass shootings across the country, the Gun Violence Archive reports. Nearly 15,000 people have lost their lives in gun violence-related incidents in the U.S. this year.

The number of such incidents in the U.S. is reflected by the level of alarm over gun violence in America in countries like Canada, Australia and the U.K., which mention such concerns in their travel warning.

In its advice to travelers heading across the American border, Canadian authorities write about the high rate of firearm possession in the U.S., saying that it is "legal in many states for citizens to openly carry firearms in public.

People visit the memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 9, 2023, in Allen, Texas. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"Incidences of mass shootings occur, resulting most often in casualties. Although tourists are rarely involved, there is a risk of being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The surge in deadly shootings across the U.S. has led the Canadian government to alert tourists to "familiarize themselves with how to respond to an active shooter situation."

Other warnings mention the risk of criminal incidents associated with drug trafficking at the border with Mexico, petty and violent crime, fraud, terrorism and home break-ins. Overall, Canada's government advises travelers to "take normal security precautions in the United States."

Another country warning its citizens on the rise of gun violence in America is Australia, which in its travel advice suggests tourists exercise standard safety precautions when visiting the U.S., which is classified at a level 1 of danger. While Australia warns tourists against a number of perceived dangers in the U.S.—including extreme weather events, thieves and the threat of terrorist attacks—it writes that "​​violent crime is more common than in Australia. Gun crime is also prevalent. If you live in the U.S., learn and practice active shooter drills."

Like Australia, the U.K. reassures tourists that violent crime in the U.S., including gun crime, "rarely involves tourists" but advises travelers to "take care when traveling in unfamiliar areas." Authorities add that "incidents of mass shooting can occur, but account for a very small percentage of homicide deaths." The government asks British tourists to "avoid walking through less traveled areas alone, especially at night."

The British government also warns tourists traveling to the U.S. about the risks posed by terrorism and protests that could turn violent.

Canada, Australia and the U.K. have considerably lower averages of gun violence-related deaths, as well as incidents. According to government data pulled together by the BBC, only 4 percent of all homicides in the U.K. are gun-related killings compared to 13 percent in Australia, 37 percent in Canada and 79 percent in the U.S.