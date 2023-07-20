'USA' Chants Break Out on Wall Street as Anti-Woke Company Goes Public

Chants of "U-S-A!" were heard on Wall Street on Thursday after the woke-free marketplace PublicSq went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

In a video posted by the Post Millennial, PublicSq founder and CEO Michael Seifert can be seen ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange alongside supporters such as Donald Trump Jr. In the video, many "U-S-A!" chants can be heard from the crowd.

The patriotic online marketplace PublicSq just went public! pic.twitter.com/gvDUFEIFy3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 20, 2023

Eric Cortellessa of Time magazine also posted a similar video, showing Seifert, Trump Jr. and other investors outside of the stock exchange and several loud chants can be heard.

This morning in NYC: PublicSq, the anti-woke marketplace working to build a parallel economy, goes public.



It’s investors—@DonaldJTrumpJr, @nick_ayers, @RealOmeedMalik, @realmichaelseif—just got to the New York Stock Exchange for the bell ringing chanting “USA! USA!” pic.twitter.com/ofVn0ZMB7b — Eric Cortellessa (@EricCortellessa) July 20, 2023

The Citizen Free Press also posted a video showing the chants taking over a CNBC broadcast with anchors being forced to cover their ears while speaking.

Chants of "USA, USA, USA" overtake the CNBC broadcast as patriotic marketplace PublicSQ @officialpsq begins trading on the NYSE. pic.twitter.com/oew7zWYwK9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 20, 2023

Seifert posted a video of CNBC's Jim Cramer speaking about PublicSq and wrote, "You can tell Jim Cramer isn't used to hearing USA chants on the NYSE floor...The largest network of non-woke businesses in America is officially public."

You can tell Jim Cramer isn't used to hearing USA chants on the NYSE floor 😂



I am so proud of our @officialpsq team and everything we’ve accomplished over the last year.



The largest network of non-woke businesses in America is officially public $PSQH.🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/A4k3ofKtOa — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) July 20, 2023

On Thursday, PublicSq went public on the stock exchange following a "business combination" with "Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR) ("Colombier"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company."

According to a press release, the transaction with Colombier provides PublicSq with around $34.9 million.

A trader works the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell, on May 25, 2023, in New York City. On Thursday, July 20, 2023, conservative marketplace PublicSq went public on the stock exchange and numerous "U-S-A!" chants were heard on Wall Street. IMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Seifert told Newsweek on Thursday, "Today was a special day for our company, our movement, the stock market, and the country."

"It's well past time for 'We the People' to have a voice in the marketplace and that voice was heard loud and clear today," Seifert said. "We're excited to be able to invest in a company that shares their values and now, it's time to execute."

Seifert continued in a press release where he said, "Today, PublicSq. has reached a true milestone, and the best part is we are just getting started. We could not be prouder to pave the way for the quickly growing parallel, patriot economy – which includes over a million and counting freedom-loving Americans who are registered on our platform as members, as well as over 55,000 business vendors on the platform."

Seifert previously spoke to Newsweek about how his marketplace saw an increase in consumers following the early stages of the Bud Light boycott in May. Seifert told Newsweek that he hoped his platform would one day rival Amazon and said, "We do say as a marketplace that we are certainly pro-life, pro-family and pro-freedom."

Seifert also told Newsweek that PublicSq has an in-depth vetting system for allowing companies into the marketplace.

"We have a lot of language in some of our different terms that speaks to our need for business to not highlight any certain specific gender ideology as a part of their business' displays, advertising, corporate donations, etc.," he told Newsweek.