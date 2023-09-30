USC vs. Colorado: What Deion Sanders Had to Say About Facing Caleb Williams

Deion Sanders' answer was simple when asked what stood out about USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

"Everything," Sanders said at a press conference this week.

That's not an exaggeration. Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has the USC offense rolling again in his junior season. Ahead of No. 8 USC's game Saturday against Colorado, the Trojans lead the nation in scoring offense, averaging 55 points per game. USC also ranks third nationally in total offense (569.2 yards per game) and passing offense (377.2).

"Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes suffered a 36-point loss to Oregon last weekend. It was their first loss of the Sanders era and saw Colorado drop out of the Associated Press rankings as a result. Coming off the loss, the Buffs immediately face another top-10 Pac-12 team with a top-tier QB.

Quarterback Caleb Williams (13) of the USC Trojans walks to the bench during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on September 23, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

And Sanders knows the challenge that's awaiting his defense.

"The kid is a playmaker," he said of Williams. "Deserved the Heisman Trophy a year ago, which he secured. Love to see his personality on commercials. He's the epitome of class and confidence and what he brings to the table. He makes plays. He makes that team go. He's a handful."

USC travels to Colorado for a showdown in Boulder at noon ET on Saturday. Here's a closer look at Williams and the Trojans-Buffaloes matchup.

Williams going for second Heisman Trophy

When Sanders mentioned he enjoyed seeing Williams appear in commercials, he was probably referring to the quarterback's appearances in the Nissan "Heisman House" ads. If Williams continues his standout play, he could become the second player ever in the "Heisman House" with two of the iconic trophies.

Williams was awarded college football's greatest honor after throwing for 4,537 yards and accounted for 52 total touchdowns a year ago. Through four weeks of the 2023 season, it's been more of the same. The junior has thrown 15 TDs with no interceptions in USC's 4-0 start.

But the 6-foot-1 signal-caller is facing serious competition early in the Heisman race.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Williams tied with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the best odds to win the Heisman this year. FanDuel gave both QBs +380 odds as of Thursday afternoon. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Penix as the solo favorite with +360 odds, just ahead of Williams at +400.

USC is a 21.5-point favorite over Colorado as of Thursday, per Caesars Sportsbook, so Saturday could provide Williams with an opportunity to solidify himself as the Heisman front-runner.

Williams threw three touchdowns and ran for two more in USC's win over Colorado last season. But that was before "Coach Prime" took over. Sanders brought in dozens of new players via the transfer portal to complete a major roster overhaul of a team that went 1-11 in 2022. Williams said this week that he is impressed with how much better Colorado is in a short amount of time.

"They've done a great job, to be honest with you," Williams told reporters. "It's not the same team that we played last year. It is not the same coaching staff and players. We have to understand that, and that's what we've been making sure that we do understand. They've done a good job. It's going to be a good game. I am really excited to play them."

"He's done a great job with the roster," USC coach Lincoln Riley added. "He seems to be very genuine in his approach."

Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders was also in the Heisman conversation before the loss to Oregon. The son of "Coach Prime" has thrown for 1,410 yards and 11 touchdowns with only one pick this season despite being sacked 22 times. Leading Colorado to an upset win over USC would be a step in the right direction to get back in the race.

Colorado has not beaten a team in the AP top 10 in its last 19 tries, according to the Pac-12. The last time the Buffaloes beat a top 10 team was in 2007. USC is also 16-0 all time against Colorado.

USC-Colorado impressive guest list

As has been the case through the first month of the 2023 season, all eyes will be on Colorado in Week 5. Colorado's game against Oregon drew 10 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched game of the college football season, despite not being close for a majority of the contest.

Expect more of the same this week.

USC-Colorado is getting the national TV treatment on Fox. The network's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will be on location in Boulder for the third time this season. And the FS1 sports debate show Undisputed will be there, too.

Plenty of celebrities attended Colorado's last home game against Colorado State. But combine "Coach Prime" with USC, and the guest list will be even more star-studded this week. Sports Illustrated reported that LeBron James and his son Bronny, Jay-Z, Matthew McConaughey, Lil Wayne, Will Ferrell and Snoop Dogg will be among those in attendance for Saturday's game.