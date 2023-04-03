Culture

Usher's Onstage Prank Slammed by Fans—'Messed Up'

Usher has divided opinion on social media as video footage circulated of an April Fool's Day prank involving Beyoncé that he pulled on fans at a music festival.

"Light It Up" singer Usher, 44, performed onstage at the two-day Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 1. He served as the headliner on a day that included performances by Sean Paul, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox and City Girls.

In the midst of his performance, the R&B star paused to speak with the audience. He alluded to having promised a surprise to the festival's attendees in broadcast interviews while promoting the star-studded show.

Usher is pictured right performing at the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 1, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Beyoncé is pictured inset on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Usher has defied opinion after pulling a prank involving Beyoncé on April Fool's Day. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images;/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

"I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentleman. You guys want to know what that surprise is?" Usher asked as the crowd cheered.

"Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only Beyoncé," he said, prompting the audience to break into rapturous cheers.

Building on that anticipation, Usher—whose full name is Usher Raymond IV—then peered backstage before beckoning an unseen person to make their way onto the stage. The routine went on for close to a minute.

Eventually, the star walked back to the microphone and announced: "April Fool's," prompting a loud reaction from the disappointed crowd as he laughed.

Footage of the moment was shared on Twitter, where it was met with criticism from music fans. While it's common for people to pull pranks on the first day of April, some felt that announcing a star of Beyoncé's caliber was a step too far.

"That's so messed up," wrote one Twitter user, adding a series of crying face emojis.

"There's just some things you shouldn't joke about," said another detractor.

One said they would react like Andrea "Dre" Greene, a character from Donald Glover's Swarm. The limited series follows Greene, played by Dominique Fishback, who is an obsessed and homicidal fan of the world's biggest pop star, Ni'Jah (Nirine S. Brown). Beyoncé's devoted fanbase inspired the project.

"I would have walked out," tweeted another of how they would have dealt with Usher's prank. "Don't play wit me when it comes to Beyoncé."

"He really risked it," said another. "I feel so bad for the people that fell for it."

Despite the criticism, a host of other Twitter users praised Usher for his bold prank.

Tweeted one: "Hilarious! He ain't right fa dat! I know they thought damn, how'd I get so lucky!"

"He so real for this," wrote one fan, while another said: "That was funny [not gonna lie]."

While Grammy winner Beyoncé may not have been present after all, Usher did add something of a surprise element to his performance, when he was joined onstage by City Girls for their collaboration "Good Love."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

