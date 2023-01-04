Using Automation To Improve Business and Customer Relationships

Automation, like any other technology, can either augment human capabilities and foster stronger business relationships or degrade them. Take email, for example. After decades of use, most recognize the value of being more conversational and authentic rather than formal and rigid when communicating via email. Similarly, automation shouldn't be a method for spamming customers; rather, it should enrich the customer experience.

Indeed, automation has evolved to a level where people appreciate the myriad options to engage with a business, whether through self-service, chatbots or virtual agents—including text capabilities to receive notifications such as reminders and alerts. Today, automation can unlock the potential for businesses to improve external and internal relationships dramatically.

External Relationships

As a business becomes more human to the customer, the more meaning and value it will derive from each interaction. Companies can develop these relationships through communication automation solutions like conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots, which are tools that can support human contact center agents' efforts. For instance, a McKinsey report notes that a live agent could trigger automated data retrieval from different systems while working through an issue with a client—letting the employee focus on fostering a relationship with the customer. Similarly, AI can get set up to automatically collect relevant data during a call for later review; the agent will have the necessary insights to enhance their rapport with the customer continuously.

Additionally, employees often get bogged down by repetitive and monotonous tasks that chew up much of their precious time. By automating routine processes, teams can get valuable time back—giving them more opportunities to connect with clients in meaningful ways. Customer service automation can provide more time to troubleshoot and streamline the customer experience, allowing them to create long-term bonds with the customer base.

Take, for example, SimonMed, the nation's largest physician-owned outpatient radiology and imaging practice, which leveraged IntelePeer's Communication Automation Platform to cut out tedious processes and improve customer service. Previously, SimonMed would spend millions of dollars and countless hours manually sending appointment reminders to ensure patients went to their slated office visits. However, by automating SMS notifications and phone calls for appointment confirmations, it managed to reduce costs and help save patient lives, as missed appointments can lead to a greater risk of premature death for people with long-term conditions. Moreover, these adjustments helped its staff spend more time nurturing relationships to enhance the patient experience.

There are other aspects to meaningful relationships with clients beyond positive interactions between employees and customers. Consistency begets loyal customers, and automation can empower employees and businesses to maintain high levels of quality that, otherwise, would be impossible or very difficult without a large support staff.

Internal Relationships

The pandemic changed many interactions that people experience daily, especially regarding their jobs. Water cooler exchanges are few and far between for remote workers, burnout has climbed to record heights, and the "Great Resignation" has wrecked morale—not to mention the latest struggles brought on by the economic downturn.

Nevertheless, automation can help improve the bonds within companies. One of the main challenges to building professional relationships at work is time, yet automation eliminates routine tasks and gives managers more bandwidth to foster connections with their employees. For example, Museum Hack automates common processes such as weekly employee self-assessments. This data is recorded automatically in a spreadsheet, allowing Terkel's managers to dedicate more time toward coaching and supporting teams.

Likewise, automating menial tasks can improve HR departments significantly. Typically, administrative processes like onboarding require HR personnel to input detailed employee information into several systems such as travel and expense, payroll and insurance. By automating these manual procedures, HR can use their precious time more wisely. For instance, ClickTime, a software company that helps businesses better manage employee productivity, automated onboarding administration tasks—namely, scheduling—to allow its HR department to complete three weeks' worth of manual timetabling in seconds. ClickTime also automated document and signature collection through its HRIS to save time and focus on more value-added efforts.

With fewer monotonous responsibilities eating up their day, HR departments can boost employee engagement by planning more company events where people create meaningful relationships with their coworkers. Research shows that workplace friendships aren't trivial, with happier workers being more productive with their time than discontent ones.

Keeping the Focus on People as much as on Technology

While automation has the potential to bolster relationships between customers and the people inside companies, it is a double-edged sword that can deteriorate connections if deployed inefficiently. Carelessly automating processes could result in an automation-related skills gap. Similarly, the more complex programs become, the higher the risk of silos developing—which could isolate already dispersed teams and business areas. To avoid such issues, brands must invest in upskilling and reskilling initiatives to increase user acceptance of automation. Ultimately, people are as much of a priority as the automation solutions themselves.