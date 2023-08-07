USWNT's Statement Sparks Uproar After 'Embarrassing' World Cup Loss

A statement released by the US Women's National Team (USWNT) in the wake of the team's worst-ever performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup has triggered a wave of negative comments from fans.

Their defeat on penalties by Sweden in the round of 16 in Australia has been labeled "embarrassing" and many hit out at the way the reigning champions had played even before after they exited the tournament on Sunday.

The statement said: "This year's Women's World Cup is a testament to the growth of Women's soccer on a global scale and we are excited to see increased investment in these incredible players.

"Our goal remains the same, to win. We are committed to surpassing the standard we helped create and we will rise to meet the challenge."

The statement was not well received by many fans, with one Instagram user commenting: "Been watching this team since I was little. By far the most embarrassing team. So disappointed in USWNT. Many changes need to be made."

Another called for head coach Vlatko Andonovski to be fired, writing: "The best thing is Vlatko comes out, he started to ruin the team from the moment he entered, from the beginning he didn't know how to lead the team, it was because of his bad decisions we lost."

A third was just as damning, saying: "Fire Vlatko and Kate [Markgraf, USWNT general manager]. That man should have gone post Olympics. He did everything he could to be the USWNT biggest problem in every tournament."

Even former President Donald Trump has weighed in following Sunday's loss, mocking Megan Rapinoe for her penalty miss against Sweden in the deciding shootout, while claiming the USWNT's elimination is proof that "woke equals failure."

Megan Rapinoe is pictured after the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Sweden and the USA in Melbourne, Australia, on August 6, 2023. A statement released by the USWNT in the wake of the team's worst-ever performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup has triggered a wave of negative comments from fans. Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Trump and Rapinoe, who is gay and campaigns for LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality, have had a long-running feud dating back to when she was among the first prominent sport stars to take the knee during the national anthem back in 2017.

On Sunday night, Trump posted on social media site Truth Social: "The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden."

Trump continued: "Many of our players were openly hostile to America—No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA."

Not all the comments on the team's Instagram post were negative though.

"So proud of this team, and these players young and old," one said. "The young for ushering in new energy and drive for the team; the old for providing power and legacy. Thank you all for your hard work, I'm so proud of you all."

The USWNT has been contacted for comment via email.