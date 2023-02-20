United States Women's National Team star Trinity Rodman has brought a young fan to tears with a sweet gesture after the USWNT beat Canada 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup.

The 20-year-old, who is hailed as one of the biggest rising talents in the women's game, was told about Aaliyah's situation. The young fan was sad that her Rodman jersey had not arrived in time for her to wear it to the game in Orlando, Florida.

The soccer star, who is the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, had the answer for the youngster. It was enough to leave Aaliyah with tears of joy.

Rodman removed the jersey she has been wearing during the game and went to wipe the tears from the youngster.

Rodman then signed the jersey to Aaliyah and gave it to her, much to the delight of adults who can be heard expressing their joy at the heartfelt moment.

The video was shared by the National Women's Soccer League, and Rodman capped off the special interaction by giving the young fan a hug.

Rodman is one of the biggest stars in the NWSL and has recently signed a four-year contract extension with her club, Washington Spirit.

There was a lot of love for Rodman's actions on social media, with Washington Spirit tweeting and including a series of red heart emojis.

Another Twitter user tweeted that this is not the first time that Rodman had gone the extra mile: "Trinity is so good to her fans. She does this at away games in the NWSL too."

A third Twitter user added: "something she'll never forget!! gotta love Trin."

Another agreed: "What a moment. She'll remember this for the rest of her life."

USWNT will meet Brazil in their third game of the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday. The United States team has already beaten Canada and Japan, without conceding a goal.

Canada bounced back to beat Brazil 2-0 on Sunday, while the Brazilians defeated Japan by a single goal in their first game on February 16.

The SheBelieves Cup was created in 2016 and was inspired by U.S. Soccer's "SheBelieves initiative." The USNWT have won five of the tournaments since it began, and were victorious in the past three.

The initiative's aim is to inspire women and girls to achieve their dreams in and outside of sports. As part of regular society, SheBelieves is dedicated to women's empowerment.

