Tech & Science

How Utah Drought Was Impacted By Recent Flooding

By
Tech & Science Utah Drought Southwest Weather

Drought conditions in Utah have significantly changed after the state was hit by severe flooding.

A drought map released on April 13 by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that Utah is now alleviated from its extreme drought status.

In comparison, a drought map from January 10, just three months ago, showed that most of the state was in either a severe or extreme drought. Other areas were in a moderate drought, while small parts were just abnormally dry.

Now, 30 percent of the state has no drought at all. Around 70 percent of the state is abnormally dry, with nearly 35 percent in a moderate drought. Just 7 percent is in a severe drought, and there seems to be no part of the state in an extreme drought.

Floods in the state have been caused by a particularly wet few months. A historic amount of rain and snow descended on much of the southwest over the winter and early spring period.

Utah drought
Utah drought
Drag slider
to compare photos
comparison arrow
Side-by-side drought maps of Utah show the state on January 10, compared to April 13. The extreme drought (red) has been alleviated following heavy rainfall.

Utah, along with most of the southwest, has been in the grips of a megadrought for decades. This is mostly being put down to human-caused climate change.

The drought has greatly affected the Great Salt Lake, the largest saltwater lake in the country, which reached historic lows in December.

However, the recent wet weather has meant that above-average snowpack accumulated in the surrounding mountains. This meant the lake's water levels have risen.

Utah drought
A stock photo parched ground due to drought. Utah has been in a drought, along with much of the southwestern U.S. Huseyin Bostanci/Getty

However, when a lot of rain and snow falls on an area that has been drought-stricken for so long, it can cause flooding. This is because the ground becomes so parched that water can not saturate. This subsequently causes flooding.

While flooding caused severe disruption, it has clearly meant good things for Utah's drought status.

The same happened in California, which has also seen a gigantic influx of rainfall over the past few months.

A drought map from February 28—after heavy rain and snow swept across the state—showed that most of the state was alleviated of its severe drought status.

Read more

A California drought monitor map from October 2022 showed large portions of California to be in an extreme or exceptional drought. The rest of the state was in a severe drought, with small portions in a moderate drought or just abnormally dry.

However, a map from February 28 showed that most of the state was just abnormally dry, while 16.7 percent of the state was not in a drought at all. Some small portions are in a moderate-to-severe drought.

While this may seem like very good news, experts have warned that the easing in drought status will probably not last.

As the southwest has been in a drought for so long, it will take years of above-average rainfall to completely counteract its effects.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about drought? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC