Vegetarian Couple Eat Meat for the First Time in Nearly a Decade—'Loves It'

A video of a couple "contemplating" their decision to eat meat for the first time in almost 10 years has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 921,000 likes at the time of writing.

The clip was shared by @asparagus.tempura, the TikTok account of an animal shelter worker based in Kentucky. A message overlaid across the video read: "Vegetarians eating meat for the first time in 7 years," as a man was shown perusing what appeared to be a food menu while sitting at a table.

In 2020, more than half (61 percent) of women among millennials and Generation Z were reported to follow a vegetarian diet, according to data compiled by Statista, the marketing and data online platform.

Around a third (34 percent) of men surveyed also said they follow a vegetarian diet.

"The long-term health of vegetarians appears to be generally good, and for some diseases and medical conditions it may be better than that of comparable omnivores," according to an August 2016 study published in the journal Proceedings of the Nutrition Society.

The study said "vegetarians have a lower prevalence of overweight and obesity and a lower risk of IHD [Ischaemic heart disease, also known as coronary heart disease] compared with non-vegetarians from a similar background, whereas the data are equivocal for stroke."

Vegetarians were also found to have lower risks for diabetes, diverticular disease (a condition affecting the large intestine) and eye cataract (a condition causing the clouding of the lens).

For cancer, the study said "there is some evidence that the risk for all cancer sites combined is slightly lower in vegetarians than in non-vegetarians, but findings for individual cancer sites are inconclusive."

The study noted: "Overall mortality is similar for vegetarians and comparable non-vegetarians, but vegetarian groups compare favorably with the general population."

The latest viral TikTok video showed a woman looking unsure while chewing, as a message overlaid across the clip read: "Contemplating our decision."

A subsequent note across the video said: "Too late now food has arrived," as the clip showed two plates of food, along with some sauces on smaller dishes, on the table.

According to hashtags included in a caption shared with the post, the couple appeared to be having beef tacos and chicken enchiladas at El Nopal, a Mexican restaurant in Kentucky.

The clip showed the man smiling while putting a spoonful of the enchilada dish into his mouth. A message across the video said: "He loves it."

The woman was later shown grinning, while taking a bite into a taco. A subsequent note across the video read: "It was so delicious!"

The latest video has sparked debate among users on TikTok.

Abby said: "I stopped being a vegetarian after 7 years and tbh [to be honest] I feel a lot healthier." The original poster replied: "I woke up this morning with ENERGY!"

"Man I would love to experience tasting meat for the first time in 7 years. If only there was a way without not eating meat for 7 years," User said, in a comment that got 14,000 likes.

user4105969971320 said: "I was vegetarian for 2.5 years, had 5 Arby's Roast Beef and I felt like a rocket taking off to the moon," in a comment that got 40,700 likes.

The original poster replied "I MISS BEEF AND CHEDDAR thank you for this comment," in a comment that got 10,700 likes.

Others found the idea of trying meat after several years of abstinence more off putting.

MarleyG who wrote: "I tried meat again for the first time in 13 years and it was absolutely disgusting. I will gladly be staying a vegetarian."

User ella said: "Been vegetarian for 1.5 years i would throw up."

