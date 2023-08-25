Venomous Male Snakes Seen Fighting Over Female at Side of Road

A pair of deadly snakes have been caught on camera writhing around each other in vicious combat.

The male red-bellied black snakes were spotted on the side of a road as they battled it out over a nearby female in Queensland, Australia, on Thursday afternoon.

Snake season is beginning to ramp up across Australia, and the male snakes are already on the lookout for eligible females.

The two male red-bellied black snakes were seen writhing around each other on the side of the road, fighting over a female. Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation 24hrs 7days 0449922341/Facebook

"During the breeding season is common to see this happen as males will fight for the right to breed with the female that's in close proximity to where they are in combat," snake catcher Steve Brown, of Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, told Newsweek.

"Males snakes will do this until the weaker one gives up and leaves. And the stronger one wins the right to breed."

Red-bellied black snakes are found along the eastern coast of Australia. They can be recognized by their shiny black body and distinctive red underbelly, from which they derive their name. The species can grow to around 5 to 6.5 feet on average and is usually found in moist habitats, like swamps and streams, according to the Australian Museum.

However, at this time of year, the males will go wherever the females take them.

This species is highly venomous. Their venom contains a potent toxin that targets the blood and muscles. However, there have been no confirmed human deaths from red-bellied black snake bites in recent history in Australia, according to a document provided by the Victoria state government.

The shy species tends to avoid aggressive encounters. Even so, bites from red-bellied black snakes can inflict serious damage and should receive immediate medical attention.

"Generally they are in a sort of trance while in combat but they are still just as dangerous, as every snake reacts differently," Brown said.

Brown shared footage from the incident to his Facebook page, Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocations. The video has been viewed thousands of times.

It is never wise to pick up a venomous snake unless you are a trained professional. Snakes are most likely to bite when they feel harassed or threatened. Therefore if you ever find a snake on your property, it is best to call in a professional to have it removed.

