Venomous Pet Snake Attacks Owner, Lands Him in ICU

A venomous snake, kept as a pet at a home, has sent its owner to the ICU.

The 28-year-old from the Republic of San Marino, a microstate surrounded by north-central Italy, was bitten by the North African viper, Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino reported.

A North African viper glides across the sand. A man in San Marino was bitten by such a specimen, which he was keeping as a pet. Banu R/Getty

The snake, also known as the Saharan horned viper, is native to North African deserts. The North African viper is usually no bigger than 23 inches long. In the wild, it can be found usually in and around rocks, and occasionally in sand dunes. A bite from the venomous species can be serious in some circumstances, but it is not as potent as other snakes. Bites can cause adverse effects but are rarely fatal.

The venom can cause swelling, hemorrhaging, nausea, and vomiting, and if not treated, could cause heart damage. The North African viper uses its venom mainly to take down small prey such as mice, amphibians and birds. Venomous snakes will not usually bite unless it feels provoked or threatened.

The man usually kept his pet in a tank in his home, but this time, he had let it loose, Il Resto del Carlino reported.

He was rushed to hospital and the ICU where doctors got in touch with a poison-control center in Pavia, northern Italy, as there was no antivenom on hand.

However, the only medication available was at a pharmacy at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, the newspaper reported. Volunteers from the Red Cross charity rushed to the pharmacy to get the antivenom. However, after they came back with the antivenom, it was found the man's condition had improved drastically.

But the snake owner is still being kept in hospital so that doctors may monitor his progress, and use the antivenom if it is needed.

The 28-year-old man also owned other snakes, which he said have been approved by the necessary authorities, Il Resto del Carlino reported. They all live in heated enclosures in his home.

This is not the first time a pet venomous snake has caused issues for its owner.

Last year, a Virginia man fought for survival after he was bitten by an African pit viper he was keeping as a pet. The man was rushed to a Richmond hospital where staff raced to treat him with antivenom, the Associated Press reported at the time.

The African pit viper, also known as the Gaboon viper, is one of the most venomous snakes in the world and is found in the forests of Central and Western Africa.

