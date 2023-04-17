An 11-year-old boy Texas boy has been left hospitalized by a venomous rattlesnake bite.

Dominic Gonzalez was celebrating Easter Sunday with his family on a ranch in Freer when he was attack by the reptile.

He was rushed to the Driscoll Children's Hospital, where treatment began immediately.

A stock photo shows rattlesnake. A young boy got bitten by a rattlesnake in Texas. SteveByland/Getty

Rattlesnakes are highly venomous and their bites can be incredibly dangerous if left untreated. Thankfully deaths are rare, but children are under increased threat from the venom.

It is not clear what exact species was responsible for the attack but there are 10 varieties of rattlesnake native to Texas. The Western diamondback is the most common. The potency of a snake's venom varies depending on its species.

Gonzalez' mother, Nana Lynn Aguillon, said on a Facebook post on April 10 that the boy was "in pain" with bruising.

The mother posted pictures of Gonzalez to Facebook, where his bite can be seen bleeding.

The boy received a blood transfusion and at least five rounds of antivenom treatment, News 4 San Antonio reported.

"I have one strong 11 year old he has not cried once and I am extremely proud of how strong he is being," Aguillon said in a Facebook post.

The next day the boy was feeling better, but was not "completely off the hook."

"He's most definitely a fighter and now the most strongest person I know, he has been so great in all this and has held everything together," Aguillon said. "I don't know where he got his pain tolerance from because he sure didn't get it from his momma."

A week later, Gonzalez is still hospitalized but Aguillon said he is making positive steps.

"My poor kid is over needles and I'm over him getting poked," she said in a Facebook post. "Dominic took some steps yesterday so hopefully this is a next step to coming home."

Although they are venomous, rattlesnakes usually prefer to flee and hide rather than attack. When a rattlesnake feels provoked it will rattle its tail to warn aggressors to back away. If this warning goes ignored, it will usually strike and bite.

But during the warmer summer months, rattlesnakes are more active and often slither into residential areas. This means accidental conflict can occur.

Bites can happen to children as they are more likely to be playing in long grasses—where snakes hide—barefoot. Bites can also happen when a snake is accidentally stepped on.

Aguillon said on Facebook that she never thought something like this would happen, but as Gonzalez lives on a ranch, it "could have happened anywhere at any time."

"Accidents like this happen and we aren't the first nor the last," she said.

