Venomous Snake 'Locked' Residents Outside Their Home

A venomous snake ended up locking a group of residents outside a home in Australia.

Four people were returning home in Doreen, a suburb of Melbourne, when a tiger snake appeared out of nowhere, local snake catcher Mark Pelley said in a Facebook post.

The snake slithered between their legs as they walked and was then accidentally kicked into the front door of the house. "In kicking the snake, it trapped it between the security grill and front door," Pelley told Nine.com.au.

As a result, Pelley said, the group was locked outside of the house. "Calling in The Snake Hunter, I arrived in about 7 mins and removed the venomous visitor last night," he said in the post. The snake's body was caught between the front and back door, leading it to feel provoked and trapped, Pelley told Nine.com.au.

Tiger snakes are an Australian member of the cobra family. An extremely venomous species, they are native to southern Australia and Tasmania. They are distinguished by their black and yellow stripes, which is how they got their name. The snakes can grow to about 7 feet, but on average they are around 3 feet.

Snakes do not usually like to hurt humans, but when they feel threatened they can be much more dangerous and aggressive. "If they feel pain, or trapped, they will defend themselves," Pelley said.

A stock photo shows a tiger snake. Its venom contains a nerve paralyzer and a blood-clotting agent, meaning bites can be fatal. Ken Griffiths/Getty

A tiger snake's venom contains a nerve paralyzer and a blood-clotting agent, meaning bites can be fatal to humans if treatment is not administered immediately.

When Pelley arrived and captured the snake, he made sure it was not hurt. He also calmed the residents down.

Once he was certain that the snake was healthy, he took it into a rural area and released it in a safe spot away from humans.

The snake was only 2 years old. It was also small, about 2 feet long, Pelley told Nine.com.au.

Australia is just emerging from its snake season, which lasts from October to April, during that country's summer months. Snakes are more active during this time because they are cold-blooded. It is not uncommon to find them in populated areas during this time, as they are looking for food and shelter.

Pelley said on Facebook that the area had had a lot of rain recently and that "snakes are moving again indoors just like this one."

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about snakes? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.