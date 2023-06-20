Can You Spot The Venomous Snake Perfectly Camouflaged Among Dead Leaves?

A South Carolina wildlife center has challenged eagle-eyed people to spot a venomous snake lurking among leaves and plants.

The Black Creek Wildlife Center, in Hartsville, north of Charleston, shared the challenge on its Facebook page on Thursday, June 15.

In the photo, a vista of leaves and green plants could be seen with a snake apparently hiding somewhere.

A photo of dried leaves and green plants with the snake hiding somewhere among them. The snake was identified as being a copperhead. Black Creek Wildlife Center

The wildlife center later revealed the snake that was somewhere in the photo was a copperhead. According to South Carolina government information, the copperhead is the state's most common venomous snake.

Luckily, while the copperhead is venomous, its bite is rarely ever fatal—although people should take care when outdoors in South Carolina.

A spokesperson for the wildlife center told Newsweek: "You can help keep yourself out of harm's way by wearing sturdy footwear when outdoors, always looking where you plan to put your hands, and using a flashlight to illuminate your path at night.

"Thankfully, they are also our least venomous snake and, with treatment, bites are rarely ever fatal. You can identify these guys by their wonderful markings that people akin to the shape of Hershey Kisses running down their side."

The South Carolina government information added: "Found throughout our state, the copperhead can reach a length of 4 feet; however, the average adult length is between 2 and 3 feet.

"Background color varies from pink to coppery-tan, with dark brown hourglass-shaped cross-bands overlying. The head is typically a uniform copper color."

A red circle indicating where the snake is. The snake was identified as a copperhead. Black Creek Wildlife Center

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are several things that you should do if you or someone you are with is bitten by a snake, which include:

Seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Take a photo of the snake from a safe distance, as identifying it can help with treatment for the snakebite.

Keep calm.

Apply first aid while waiting for EMS staff to get you to the hospital by laying or sitting down with the bite in a neutral position, remove rings and watches before swelling, wash the bite with soap and water, and cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing and mark the edge of tenderness, swelling on the skin and write the time alongside it.

But the CDC has warned people not to do any of the following: