On the Internet

Can You Spot The Venomous Snake Perfectly Camouflaged Among Dead Leaves?

By
On the Internet Snake Animals Internet Facebook

A South Carolina wildlife center has challenged eagle-eyed people to spot a venomous snake lurking among leaves and plants.

The Black Creek Wildlife Center, in Hartsville, north of Charleston, shared the challenge on its Facebook page on Thursday, June 15.

In the photo, a vista of leaves and green plants could be seen with a snake apparently hiding somewhere.

Photo of South Carolina dried leaves
A photo of dried leaves and green plants with the snake hiding somewhere among them. The snake was identified as being a copperhead. Black Creek Wildlife Center

The wildlife center later revealed the snake that was somewhere in the photo was a copperhead. According to South Carolina government information, the copperhead is the state's most common venomous snake.

Luckily, while the copperhead is venomous, its bite is rarely ever fatal—although people should take care when outdoors in South Carolina.

A spokesperson for the wildlife center told Newsweek: "You can help keep yourself out of harm's way by wearing sturdy footwear when outdoors, always looking where you plan to put your hands, and using a flashlight to illuminate your path at night.

"Thankfully, they are also our least venomous snake and, with treatment, bites are rarely ever fatal. You can identify these guys by their wonderful markings that people akin to the shape of Hershey Kisses running down their side."

The South Carolina government information added: "Found throughout our state, the copperhead can reach a length of 4 feet; however, the average adult length is between 2 and 3 feet.

"Background color varies from pink to coppery-tan, with dark brown hourglass-shaped cross-bands overlying. The head is typically a uniform copper color."

red circle indicating where snake is
A red circle indicating where the snake is. The snake was identified as a copperhead. Black Creek Wildlife Center

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are several things that you should do if you or someone you are with is bitten by a snake, which include:

  • Seek medical attention as soon as possible.
  • Take a photo of the snake from a safe distance, as identifying it can help with treatment for the snakebite.
  • Keep calm.
  • Apply first aid while waiting for EMS staff to get you to the hospital by laying or sitting down with the bite in a neutral position, remove rings and watches before swelling, wash the bite with soap and water, and cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing and mark the edge of tenderness, swelling on the skin and write the time alongside it.

But the CDC has warned people not to do any of the following:

  • Do not pick up the snake or try to trap it. NEVER handle a venomous snake, not even a dead one or a decapitated head.
  • Do not wait for symptoms to appear if bitten, get medical help right away.
  • Do not apply a tourniquet.
  • Do not slash the wound with a knife or cut it in any way.
  • Do not try to suck out the venom.
  • Do not apply ice or immerse the wound in water.
  • Do not drink alcohol as a painkiller.
  • Do not take pain relievers (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen).
  • Do not apply electric shock or folk therapies.
Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC