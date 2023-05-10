There's a 'Very Smart' 250lb Blind Black Bear Roaming Alaskan Neighborhood

A "very smart" blind black bear often seen roaming around a U.S. military base in Alaska and the surrounding areas has become something of a local celebrity.

People often stop to take pictures of the 250-pound female black bear—known affectionately as "Blind Betty"—when they see her.

Black bears (Ursus americanus) are the most abundant and widely distributed of the three bear species that are found in North America.

There are thought to be around 100,000 black bears living in Alaska alone, figures from the state Department of Fish & Game indicate.

A mother black bear and her cub walk together at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on May 15, 2022. JBER is home to a variety of wildlife, including black bears, brown bears, moose, lynx, porcupines, foxes, and wolves.

These bears, which can weigh up to 350 pounds, are found in most of the forested areas of the state.

Bears are a fairly common sighting at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) military facility, which is located in Anchorage—Alaska's largest city.

JBER Conservation Law Enforcement officers often respond to bears or other wildlife in residential areas of the base.

"Betty is a wild animal and comes and goes as she pleases," a JBER Conservation Law Enforcement spokesperson told Newsweek.

"She is frequently seen on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Alaska

Department of Fish & Game has documented her activity in Anchorage as well. Some may view her as a celebrity, to others, she is a nuisance."

Officials have estimated that Betty is around 15 years old. She has been seen with cubs, but there is no evidence she has had any additional offspring since 2019.

It became apparent to JBER personnel that the Betty was becoming visually impaired when she showed signs of difficulty navigating her environment.

"We knew there was something not normal because of the way she meanders and runs into things," 673d Civil Engineer Squadron conservation law enforcement officer (CLEO) Mark Sledge said in a statement.

But despite her visual impairment, the black bear has managed to survive, with a little help from the local community.

"Betty is very smart and has adapted well," the JBER spokesperson told Newsweek. "We help her by informing the people on JBER how to watch out for wildlife and give the animals space. Giving Betty space is the best thing we can do for her."

"We also educate everyone on base on how to keep trash and human food sources secure, which helps reduce bears from being attracted into human-populated areas on the installation," the spokesperson said. "Again, the best thing we can do for Betty is let her be the wild bear she is and to keep our distance. We do not encourage interaction with Betty or any on-base wildlife."

The spokesperson said the best way to ensure that Betty stays safe and that she does not harm any humans is for people to notify Conservation Law Enforcement when they see her in populated areas.

"Even though she's blind she can still be dangerous," the spokesperson said.

