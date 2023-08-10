Heartwarming

Vet Nurse Shows Reality of How Dogs Are Treated After Surgery in Viral Clip

Heartwarming Dogs

A veterinarian nurse has melted hearts on social media after explaining in a viral video the reality of how dogs are treated when they wake up from surgery.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on July 27, under the username @sallyheynen, the veterinarian nurse can be seen hugging a dog who has just woken up from its anesthetics. She makes sure he gets all the love it needs to get through this hard time.

The heartwarming video comes with a caption that reads: "Pov [Point of view]: you leave your dog at the vet and worry they'll be alone and anxious when they wake up from anesthetics." It is followed by: "Reality: the vet nurses would never leave an animal alone."

vet nurse hugging dog after surgery viral
A female veterinarian in uniform hugs a dog. A vet's nurse has shared what happens to canines after they wake up from surgery. Getty Images

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says there is a risk involved any time a dog is given drugs before surgery. Although anesthesia-related deaths are rare, around 1 in 2,000 healthy dogs die under such drugs each year.

Some dogs have a higher risk due to their breed, size, health, or age. The breeds that are more sensitive to anesthesia include: greyhounds; cavalier King Charles spaniels; and many short-muzzled breeds, such as bulldogs, pugs, and Boston terriers.

Toy breeds are also at increased risk for anesthetic complications because they are more prone to hypothermia.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 248,000 views and almost 30,000 likes on the platform.

@sallyheynen

Vet Nursing 🫶 #vetnurse #dog #dogs #fyp #australia #dogsoftiktok #vet #veterinarian #vetnurselife #vettechlife #vetsoftiktok #veterinary #gsp #germanshorthairedpointer #fearfree #fearfreepets #fearfreevets

♬ Je te laisserai des mots - Patrick Watson

One user, Sarah, commented: "I got the call to come pick up my staffy [Staffordshire bull terrier] after surgery and when I got there I was told he was having lunch with the nurses."

Melissa Petersen wrote: "One of the best parts of the job. I love the after-surgery snuggles." And Abigail Hultgren added: "I hope this happens everywhere, pups deserve it."

Another user, Amber, posted: "My puppy went in for a small surgery and I was terrified and overthinking but the nurses were all wonderful, they were giving him all the cuddles."

Chelsea Rose added: "If my sweet girl ever needs surgery, I can only hope she receives this kind of love and attention while she's healing, so beautiful!"

Newsweek reached out to @sallyheynen for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

