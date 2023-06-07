Vet Reveals Which Toys Your Dog Will Love Most—And Why

From bouncing balls to tug ropes, there are many dog toys to choose from to treat your canine friend. But one woman recently vowed to buy only one color of toy for her pet after learning that dogs can only see certain colors.

Dog's rod-dominated retinas mean that their eyes are highly light-sensitive and particularly suited for low-light conditions. While this means that our pets can see very well in low light, they have a reduced ability to perceive colors, seeing only blue, yellow and some orange shades clearly.

Your dog's favorite toy may be a red ball or bright pink teddy bear, but PDSA Vet Lynne James told Newsweek that there are colors that dogs may be more likely to enjoy.

A Labrador with a blue stuffed toy, left, and a picture of a dog with a red squeaky toy, right. A vet has told Newsweek what is the best kind of toy for your dog. PDSA

What Color Toys Should You Give Your Dog?

"When it comes to choosing toys for your dog, blue and purple—which also looks like blue to them—are most likely to stand out for them," James said.

The color of toy your pet may be most interested in has become a viral conversation since a TikTok filter called Dog Vision became popular on the the video-sharing platform.

Created by TrustedHousesitters, a pet-sitting community site, the filter has been used in over 65,000 videos. Dog Vision mutes colors, and people have been stunned to see just how dogs see the world. Many have said that they will now be buying only blue and yellow toys for their pets. Others have been hurt to learn that their animals can't see their brightly colored decor or outfits.

But the color of your dog's toy isn't the most important thing, explained James.

"While dogs might struggle to tell the difference between a red toy and the background grass by sight when playing fetch, their sense of smell usually means they have no trouble finding it," James said. "Ultimately, the color of the toy matters less than the fun they are having with you."

What Are the Best Dog Toys?

The best toy for your dog depends on a number of factors, often including their breed, size and energy levels.

"Ensure the toy is a safe size for your dog, and can't be swallowed. For example, if you own a large breed, tiny toys or balls could be a choking hazard, or cause a gut obstruction if swallowed," said James. "As a rule of thumb, if your dog can easily pick up and carry the whole toy around in their mouth, there's a danger they could accidentally swallow it."

A toy that your dog can easily carry around without having the whole thing in their mouth is the safest option. Rubber rings and large squashy balls are ideal for this.

"Always choose toys specifically designed for dogs," said James. "They're much more likely to withstand the rough and tumble of playtime."

Depending on the kind of activity your dog enjoys the most, James suggested the perfect toy for your pet.

Dog Toys for Their Favorite Activity Picking the right toy can depend on your dog's favorite playtime activity. PDSA Vet Lynne James suggests: Activity Best dog toy Tugging Rope toys and puncture-proof rubber rings Retrieving Balls of a safe size that they can't choke on Chasing Frisbees and balls of a safe size Searching Food puzzles and squeaky toys

Dog toys should always be made from a non-toxic material and be made to hold up to some serious playtime. Parts that can be easily bitten off and swallowed could be dangerous.

"Most dogs love to chew, so it's important to give them toys to allow them to do this safely," added James. "But look for strong durable chew-toys designed for your dog's age and breed—puppies need softer chew-toys to avoid damage to their delicate baby teeth."

Whatever your dog's favorite plaything, it is important to do frequent checks of your pup's toy box and throw away any that are damaged to avoid broken items being swallowed.

"If your dog likes to chew at their toys, keep a close eye on them, to ensure they don't accidentally chew off and swallow part of the toy," said James.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.