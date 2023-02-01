Vet Sends Teary Message to Owners Before Euthanasia—'Never Get Any Easier'

A vet has shared a heartbreaking viral video message to animal owners who take their pets to be euthanized.

In a post uploaded to TikTok, which can be seen here, user theshiteventer89 simply posted: "They never get any easier, but this one was pretty tough."

As the clip started, the vet could be seen taking care of an old cat ahead of her euthanasia appointment.

Captions on the clip read: "This gorgeous old girl came in for euthanasia and her parents didn't want to stay with her at the end.

"So, we gave her a nice afternoon before she crossed the rainbow bridge. This really broke our hearts. Please stay with your pets, this is when they need you most."

In the clip, the old cat could be seen being pampered and treated with care up to the moment it received an injection that put it to sleep.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), each year some 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized in the U.S. The number of dogs and cats that are euthanized in U.S. shelters annually has declined from about 2.6 million in 2011.

"This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners," said the ASCPA website.

Since being shared on January 6, the video has been seen more than 570,500 times and also attracted more than 49,800 likes.

Many of those who commented on the post were outraged that the owners could leave the cat on her own at that time.

TikTok user larelouisepric95 said: "I could never allow any of my babies to say goodnight without me. Not a chance."

Ashley Marie added: "I don't understand how people leave their pets in their most vulnerable hour. My baby's passed in my arms. With my love and warmth around them."

BelladonnaBlue posted: "I completely get why they found it overwhelming to be there with her. But that is the price of having pets."

While Briony Rose commented: "I couldn't possibly leave my fur babies to cross over without me there."

According to the U.K.-based Blue Cross animal charity, there are several signs that pet owners can look out for to determine if they are in pain and no longer have a good quality of life, including:

not eating or drinking

vomiting

difficulty breathing

avoiding physical contact

sitting or lying in an unusual position

excessive shaking

crying

disorientation or confusion

not wanting to go outside

refusing to come in from the garden

change in toilet habits or incontinence

Newsweek has contacted theshiteventer89 for comment.