Vets Share Hilarious Montage of Cats and Dogs Waking Up From Anesthetic

A compilation video of patients at the Strand Veterinarian in New Zealand has melted hearts online and generated quite a few laughs too.

The viral TikTok video, a montage of clips of the cat and dog patients at the animal health care clinic waking up after a general anesthetic, has been viewed more than 380,000 times since it was shared on the platform one week ago.

Audiences online got an amusing and educational glimpse at a series of cats and dogs barely awake, sleeping or just looking drowsy after receiving the anesthetic from clinic staff.

Highlights of the video include a clip where a cat can be seen fast asleep in a crate and covered in blankets, as well as a moment where a large dog is looking rather woozy with his tongue stuck out.

The Strand Veterinarian is an independently owned veterinary practice in Auckland.

The video's caption humorously says: "So schleepy."

How Do Pets React to Anesthetics?

Patrik Holmboe, the head veterinarian at Amsterdam's Cooper Pet Care, told Newsweek how anesthetics work on pets.

"Anesthetics in dogs is a large topic, and there are certainly many different protocols and medications which can be used. These can vary greatly based on a number of factors, such as the health and age of the dog, the type of procedure being performed and the duration of anesthesia required," he said.

Holmboe said that most anesthetic procedures in dogs follow the same four steps. First, the pup will be sedated, which usually occurs between 30 and 120 minutes before the procedure.

"This is a medication generally given via injection, under the skin. It serves to both calm the animal prior to induction but also to reduce the amount of full anesthetic drugs needed during the procedure itself," Holmboe said.

After the dog has been sedated, it goes through the process of being made fully unconscious. "It is almost always by injectable medication given intravenously," Holmboe said.

Afterward, the dog will go through a step that Holmboe labels "maintenance," where an anesthetic gas will be delivered to the pet at a constant rate through a breathing tube inserted into the windpipe. Depending on the intensity of the procedure, the level at which the pup receives the anesthetic gas can be adjusted.

Following the maintenance stage, the dog will begin its recovery.

"This is the process of the dog waking up after the procedure is complete. Just like in humans, the dog will be monitored during this stage to make sure things go smoothly and that the animal wakes up safely," Holmboe said.

He went on to explain that most dogs, regardless of their individual breed type, will react similarly to anesthetics. "The modern drugs used are very good too," he said. "They can induce and maintain a surgical level of anesthetic for as long as is required, but once stopped or reversed, the animal can wake up relatively quickly."

What Did the Commenters Say?

Since it was shared to TikTok on March 24 by @TheStrandVet, the post has been liked more than 41,600 times and commented on over 100 times. Most of the responding TikTokers had funny reactions.

"Husky wakes from anesthetic, the vet: 'yeah you can come collect him now please,'" one user commented.

"The cat is how I think I look asleep," another added. "I love seeing the faces when they wake up," a user wrote.

