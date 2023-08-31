Dog Health

Vet Warns If Dog Ears Move a Certain Way It Can Mean Brain Damage or Death

By
Dog Health Viral Trends Video TikTok

A dog with a condition that causes its ears to flap and shake uncontrollably despite there being no obvious cause has been baffling the internet.

In a TikTok video with over 180,000 views, a four-year-old Pyrenees was filmed in the emergency veterinary surgery. TikToker @charlie.vet.nurse shared the footage and the dog's symptoms.

These included lethargy and what was described as "ears flapping in the wind but with no wind." The unusual diagnosis was used to explain the fact that the dog's ears appeared to keep flapping throughout the video.

@charlie.vet.nurse

drop your differentials in the comments #ervettech #vetnurse #vettech #vettok #vetmed #vettechlife #vettechsoftiktok #veterinarymedicine #emergencyvetmed

♬ Golden Hour: Piano Version - Andy Morris

"I can't believe ears flapping in the wind with no wind is a valid symptom," said TikToker Teenymeleeny, while Claire said: "I've never seen this before!"

In a follow-up video, the vet nurse on TikTok revealed the diagnosis, and the official term for the unusual symptoms.

The dog was suffering from babesia gibsoni. In the caption the poster explained that this was "causing this patient's bilateral focal auricular dyskinesia."

Bilateral facial auricular dyskinesia is a term used to describe abnormal movements of the facial and ear-related muscles on the sides of an individual's face.

Golden retriever at vet
A golden retriever at a vet's surgery. A video has left people stunned to learn of an unusual symptom in dogs that can lead to death. gpointstudio/Getty Images

Dyskinesia refers to involuntary, abnormal, or disordered movements, often related to muscle activity, and can be the result of a series of underlying causes.

Dr. Antonio DeMarcom, a Kansas City-based vet and the Chief Medical and Mentorship Officer at GoodVets, told Newsweek he agreed with the diagnosis.

"Babesia appears to be the correct diagnosis. Babesia are protozoans—single-celled parasites—that attack red blood cells," said DeMarco.

He explained why the unusual "ear flap" symptom was caused by this condition. "Babesia will severely affect red blood cells (RBC's). These RBC's can rupture or die, causing significant anemia.

"The RBC's can also cause small blockages in the tiniest of blood vessels, called capillaries. When this occurs, the local tissue will start slowly dying. This likely occurred in the parts of the brain that were responsible for the function of the muscle fasciculations in the ear."

In other comments on the video, people continued to try and guess what the reasoning for the ear flapping was.

@charlie.vet.nurse

Replying to @Ashley Marrama babesia gibsoni is correct and causing this patient’s bilateral focal auricular dyskinesia. Don’t worry! Our quick and thorough work-up meant we could start Atovaquone & Azithromycin ASAP. #ervettech #vetnurse #vettech #vettok #vetmed #babesiagibsoni #babesia

♬ Golden Hour: Piano Version - Andy Morris

"I would say it's time to call neuro," said lex. While Kayla wrote: "Omg this is crazy!"

Despite an almost comical symptom, DeMarco warned that the ear flapping was actually a very bad sign.

"If left untreated it can and likely will lead to death," he said. "Once brain involvement takes place, there is a guarded prognosis. This means there is potential for long-term brain damage or the potential for death."

Thankfully, if caught in time the dog can be given medication and antibiotics, and viewers were relieved to hear that the dog in the videos was getting the treatment it needed.

Newsweek reached out to @charlie.vet.nurse via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC