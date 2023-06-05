Vet Warns Viral Video of Golden Retriever Could Be Sign of Allergy

A cute clip of golden retriever nibbling its own leg has gone viral, but vets warn it could be a sign of an allergy.

TikToker @daisythegoldiee shared a video of her puppy, Maple, licking her paws and munching on her leg. Hilariously soundtracked to a voiceover saying "Mmmmm, so good and tasty," the funny footage received more than 360,000 views on the video-sharing platform.

Although the clip is adorable, many TikTok users warned the dog owner that excessive licking can signify an allergy, and vets agree.

"A common sign that may indicate dog allergies is constant licking of certain areas on your dog's body, especially the paws, legs and rectum," Dr. Lauryn Benson, medical director at Veterinary Emergency Group, told Newsweek.

A stock photo of a golden retriever puppy trying to chew its own paw. If a dog is repeatedly biting and scratching their own body parts, it can be a sign of an allergy. Andrey Maximenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"In an effort to relieve any itchy sensation, dogs will often lick the areas that are experiencing this rather than using their other paws."

The video of Maple begins with her licking between her toes and paw pads, teeth showing, followed by footage of her chewing the back of her hind leg.

"[Point of view], you're eating chicken wings," her owner captioned the post, which has more than 43,000 likes.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, there are several types of allergies in canines, including food and seasonal allergies. Itchy skin can be caused by a number of allergens, as well as by Canine Atopic Dermatitis (also known as Atopy).

An inherited condition, Atopy is usually caused by environmental irritants such as tree and grass pollens, mold, dust mites and mildew.

"Signs include scratching, licking, chewing, rubbing, scooting and head shaking," Dr. Chris Roth, in-house veterinarian at Pets Best, told Newsweek.

"Other symptoms include secondary skin lesions from scratching, secondary bacterial and yeast infections of the skin and ears, and primary erythema [macules or papules]."

Other signs that your dog is allergic to something include rubbing their face on items or locations such as walls, carpet or furniture.

"This is another way that dogs try to satisfy the itchiness they're feeling on certain parts of their body," Benson said.

However, repeatedly licking or chewing a body part can also be a sign of pain in the area. She recommends reaching out to your vet if you are concerned, as they can help you to find the root of your pet's issues and create a treatment plan.

A stock photo of a Pekingese biting the fur on its back. Like humans, dogs can be allergic to everything from food to seasonal irritants. malivoja/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Many TikTokers found the video hilarious, with lunas_golden_life commenting: "Those nibbles."

"Free cheetos flavour," said amyleb21.

"Me when i get buffalo wings from pizza hut," wrote .zogg.

"He knows there's a bone in there," joked mapey.

Others warned @daisythegoldiee about the allergy risk, with CONAIRPROPET writing: "Allergy season is upon us."

"My dog is doing the same," wrote Holl. "Trying to do everything to help with her seasonal allergies but nothing is working."

"My doggo did this he had a chicken allergy," said Jess Miller.

While Eni and Ohana suggested "taking him to the vet before it gets serious."

Newsweek reached out to @daisythegoldiee for comment via email.

