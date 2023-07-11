Labrador Showing Vet Which Paw Is Injured Melts Hearts: 'What a Good Boy'

Taking your dog to the vet can be a traumatic experience for both pet and owner, but sometimes you get an expert who goes above and beyond to make your animal comfortable.

In a TikTok video posted on July 10 by veterinarian Thomas Hamilton (@drtom83), he can be seen sitting on the floor of his surgery talking to a yellow Labrador who has hurt his paw. Hamilton reassures the dog, as the animal repeatedly offers him his foot.

"It's actually the other paw," Hamilton can be heard saying, as he adds that the dog broke his dew claw yesterday. The caption reads: "This patient wanted to cooperate. Our dew claw got caught on something and resulted in acute lameness that appears to be getting better. The patient was not licking at the nail and the nail was not fractured. Some rest and non-steroidals and we were on our way!"

A yellow Labrador with its tongue out as the vet watches in the background. A conscientious veterinarian has melted hearts on TikTok for his kind and patient tactics for making animals comfortable. Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images

Newsweek could not reach Hamilton for a comment via Instagram, but instead spoke to veterinarian Patrik Holmboe about the medical condition.

"The vet was examining a hurt dew claw. This is the 'thumb' of a dog, or the nail that sits a bit higher up on the paw, on the inside of the leg," Holmboe said. "In active dogs, these claws can easily get caught in things, which, of course, is often quite painful. So the vet here is trying to examine the claw and paw in general to look for issues.

"There is no question that trying to keep the patient as calm as possible is often one of the most important tasks a vet can have," Holmboe added. "And pain, of course, makes the animal more reluctant to allow a vet to examine the painful area. The vet here uses slow and steady motions, a calming voice, and very gentle touch in his effort to examine the paw, and does a great job!

"These are all skills that he definitely has learned over years in practice," Holmboe said. "The same types of movements and voice would be used for nearly any other patient as well, as many animals coming into a vet clinic are both a bit fearful and potentially in pain."

Users on TikTok also praised the vet's calm and kind manner, with one writing: "Amazing vet!! The first time I saw a vet sit on the floor with my dog, I never wanted another to treat her."

"How do we clone this man so that more furbabies can receive this level of empathetic care?" posted another user.

"You are so good at this with these precious babies," commented a third.

Newsweek has reached out to Hamilton via Instagram for comment.

