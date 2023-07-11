Dog Health

Labrador Showing Vet Which Paw Is Injured Melts Hearts: 'What a Good Boy'

By
Dog Health Trending Trends Life TikTok

Taking your dog to the vet can be a traumatic experience for both pet and owner, but sometimes you get an expert who goes above and beyond to make your animal comfortable.

In a TikTok video posted on July 10 by veterinarian Thomas Hamilton (@drtom83), he can be seen sitting on the floor of his surgery talking to a yellow Labrador who has hurt his paw. Hamilton reassures the dog, as the animal repeatedly offers him his foot.

"It's actually the other paw," Hamilton can be heard saying, as he adds that the dog broke his dew claw yesterday. The caption reads: "This patient wanted to cooperate. Our dew claw got caught on something and resulted in acute lameness that appears to be getting better. The patient was not licking at the nail and the nail was not fractured. Some rest and non-steroidals and we were on our way!"

Labrador at vet
A yellow Labrador with its tongue out as the vet watches in the background. A conscientious veterinarian has melted hearts on TikTok for his kind and patient tactics for making animals comfortable. Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images

Newsweek could not reach Hamilton for a comment via Instagram, but instead spoke to veterinarian Patrik Holmboe about the medical condition.

"The vet was examining a hurt dew claw. This is the 'thumb' of a dog, or the nail that sits a bit higher up on the paw, on the inside of the leg," Holmboe said. "In active dogs, these claws can easily get caught in things, which, of course, is often quite painful. So the vet here is trying to examine the claw and paw in general to look for issues.

"There is no question that trying to keep the patient as calm as possible is often one of the most important tasks a vet can have," Holmboe added. "And pain, of course, makes the animal more reluctant to allow a vet to examine the painful area. The vet here uses slow and steady motions, a calming voice, and very gentle touch in his effort to examine the paw, and does a great job!

@drtom83

This patient wanted to cooperate. Our dewclaw got caught on something and resulted in acute lameness that appears to be getting better. The patient was not licking at the nail and the nail was not fractured. Some rest and non-steroidals and we were on our way! ☺️ #drtom #veterinarian #veterinariansoftiktok #fyp #foryou #dogsoftiktok #dog #dogoftheday #love #patienceformypatients #work #loveforanimals @Clove Shoes @FIGS

♬ Angel - Sarah McLachlan
@drtom83

"These are all skills that he definitely has learned over years in practice," Holmboe said. "The same types of movements and voice would be used for nearly any other patient as well, as many animals coming into a vet clinic are both a bit fearful and potentially in pain."

Users on TikTok also praised the vet's calm and kind manner, with one writing: "Amazing vet!! The first time I saw a vet sit on the floor with my dog, I never wanted another to treat her."

"How do we clone this man so that more furbabies can receive this level of empathetic care?" posted another user.

"You are so good at this with these precious babies," commented a third.

Newsweek has reached out to Hamilton via Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC