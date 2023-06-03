Veterinary Hospital Shares 'Scary' List of Things That Are Toxic To Dogs

What's one thing that's toxic to dogs? That's the question that was recently posed to staff at a leading veterinary hospital and their responses threw up a few surprises.

In a video posted to TikTok, members of the team at the Upper Canada Animal Hospital, based in Niagara-on-the-Lake, near the U.S. border in Ontario, were asked to provide just one example of something a dog should avoid eating.

Dogs will eat pretty much anything—and that's the problem. Because the unfortunate reality is that there is a wide range of human foods that can do serious harm to canines.

Even some types of vegetables have been shown to cause illness among our canine companions. If you become concerned your dog may have suffered as a result of food poisoning, there are some key symptoms to look out for. Vomiting, diarrhea, breathing difficulties and a lack of appetite are just a few of the symptoms associated with food poisoning.

It's crucial to act quickly in cases where you suspect a canine has consumed something they should not have, according to one doctor of veterinary medicine. "If you suspect your pet may have ingested something potentially toxic—food, plant or otherwise, it's imperative to get them examined by a veterinarian right away," David Dilmore, based in Denver Colorado, told Reader's Digest. This early intervention can help reduce the potential for damage to either the kidneys or liver and may even prevent death.

But it's important to be clued in on what your dog can and can't eat. That's what makes the recent video posted to TikTok by the staff at Upper Canada Animal Hospital that bit more shocking.

The clip features several employees, each in turn being asked to reveal something that is toxic to dogs. While some of the responses are well known, plenty are likely to raise an eyebrow or two.

Two members of staff from the Upper Canada Animal Hospital. A new video has highlighted some of the lesser known things that are toxic to dogs. Upper Canada Animal Hospital.

For example, one vet warns against allowing a dog to consume Ibuprofen. Another advises against the canine consumption of avocados while a third recommends dogs avoid eating garlic.

Grapes, chocolate and onions are mentioned next though the biggest surprise is reserved for last and the revelation that "gum or anything containing xylitol" is regarded as toxic to dogs.

The video has proven popular to say the least, having been watched over 73 million times and counting. Explaining the idea behind the clip, a spokesperson for Upper Canada Animal Hospital said: "Our hospital staff were inspired to create this video to inform pet owners about the potential risks and dangers of common household foods and items.

"While toxicity comes in various thresholds based on the quantity ingested, pet weight, and other factors, it is important for us to educate and empower pet owners to be aware of best practices when it comes to their pet's health."

The video has been flooded with comments from stunned pet owners who admitted to being largely unaware of the risks posed by some of the foods on the list.

One said it was "scary how many people don't care to look up if it's safe to feed their dogs something" with another writing: "I was unaware of the garlic and onions." A third called the video "educational" while a fourth added: "I ALWAYS tell everyone about avocados but no one believes me."

The hospital puts the video's success down to the fact that, many days, pet owners are simply looking "to create the best life for their pets and give them the best care." While there are plenty of dangers out there, it's nice to know dog owners are staying vigilant.

