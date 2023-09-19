U.S.

VFW Warns Tommy Tuberville of 'Line in the Sand' Over Promotions Blockade

By
U.S. Tommy Tuberville Senate U.S. Senate U.S. military

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama faces escalating condemnation over his "hold" on military promotions and nominations, which a veterans group warns will set a "dangerous precedent" of using U.S. service members as political pawns.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW), the largest and oldest veterans service organization in the country, featuring more than 1.5 million members, sent Tuberville a letter on Monday, calling on him to "lift his hold on the routine promotion of military generals and flag officers."

VFW Commander-in-Chief Duane Sarmiento also took aim at Tuberville, saying in a statement that the Republican's actions will "take years to fix."

"The line in the sand for the VFW is simple: Political disputes must be handled by politicians, not within the ranks of the all-volunteer force," Sarmiento said. "Sen. Tuberville's hold on these routine promotions has consequences up and down the active-duty force that will take years to fix. By sending this letter, the VFW is making our voice very clear—this is not the way Congress should do business."

Newsweek reached out via email on Monday night to representatives for Tuberville and the VFW for comment.

VFW Sends Letter to Tuberville
Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville is pictured on July 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States ripped Tuberville over his "hold" on military promotions: "This is not the way Congress should do business.” Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Mounting criticism has been leveled against Tuberville as he continues his months-long block of promotions and nominations within the Department of Defense (DoD). The Republican has previously said that his opposition is in protest of the Pentagon's policies on abortion access for service members.

Tuberville has said that the Pentagon's abortion policy violates the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding of abortions except for circumstances in which the procedure would save the mother's life or in cases of incest or rape.

Tuberville's actions have been condemned by Pentagon officials and President Joe Biden as well as the senator's colleagues on the Armed Services Committee. Confirming military nominations requires a unanimous vote from all committee members, giving Tuberville veto power. The senator's opponents say he is putting national security at risk and punishing military families as he has blocked hundreds of promotions.

VFW had a warning for Tuberville in the letter to the senator, saying that the Republican's "hold" on military promotions will have "far-reaching consequences," Ryan Gallucci, executive director of the VFW's Washington office, wrote.

"I write to call on you to lift your hold on the routine promotion of U.S. military generals and flag officers," Gallucci said. "One of the VFW's top national security priorities is preserving the all-volunteer force. At a time of military recruiting challenges, the instability caused by this hold will have far-reaching consequences for the brave Americans who volunteer to serve in today's military and those who may consider future military service. The VFW called on the Senate to resolve this matter earlier this summer and now we call on you directly to end this hold before we set the very dangerous precedent of harming American service members as leverage in Washington political battles."

Sarmiento said that as of Monday, the Army, Navy and Marine Corps don't have confirmed heads of service in addition to "hundreds" of other routine promotions that have also been stalled due to Tuberville's refusal to allow confirmations to proceed without "unnecessary bureaucratic procedures."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC