Victor Wembanyama Isn't Paul George's Rookie of the Year Favorite

He's yet to play an NBA regular-season game, but Victor Wembanyama has already received plenty of hype. And while that makes sense—the French center does possess a towering frame and the ability to play an inside-out game—there are some dissenting opinions. Earlier this offseason, former San Antonio Spurs star and new Hall of Fame inductee Tony Parker shared some concerns about massive expectations weighing Wemby down.

Now, Paul George is getting in on the act.

During an episode of "Podcast P," the Los Angeles Clippers wing was asked for his Rookie of the Year favorite. Wembanyama might be the obvious choice as the first overall draft pick, but George went elsewhere and threw his support behind Chet Holmgren.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs poses for a portrait during the 2023 NBA rookie photo shoot at UNLV on July 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jamie Squire/Getty

Holmgren has experience edge over Wembanyama

When you think of the Rookie of the Year, your mind will probably jump to first-year players. That makes perfect sense, but the NBA looks at playing time, not when a player was drafted or signed. If you haven't set foot on the floor in a competitive game, you are still considered a rookie.

In George's mind, that reality represents a potential challenge for Wembanyama's pursuit of the title.

On episode 24 of Podcast P, George was asked to name his Rookie of the Year favorites. He rattled off some of the top contenders, and then got down to brass tacks.

"It's a lot of good talent," George said. "You got [Oklahoma City's] Chet [Holmgren], you got Wemby, [Charlotte's] Brandon Miller. You got [Portland's] Scoot [Henderson]. I mean, it's gonna come down [to] who's gonna play more. I'mma go Chet. I'mma go Chet."

Rather than stopping there, though, the Clipper laid out the logic behind his pick.

"Just because I think he's gonna play a ton, they're gonna be a winning team, and the way they play, it's going to be fun to watch, so I think he's gonna get a lot of coverage," PG-13 said of Holmgren.

"Cause he plays both ends. He blocks shots. He's a little bit more polished and, you know, further along, I think, than Wemby is. Because, I think, you know, Wemby's gonna have a little learning curve. I know Chet didn't play much due to the injury his rookie year, but being in the league, seeing the game up close for a year, is gonna give him that much more of a head start. So, I'mma say, I'mma go and say Chet. I think Chet's gonna be the Rookie of the Year."

NBA Rookie of the Year odds support Wemby

When you consider George's perspective, he makes some reasonable points and some that are a bit less concrete. Arguing that Holmgren is a more experienced player, for example, holds water. Suggesting that the first overall pick of the draft won't receive a massive amount of media attention, however, is iffy at best.

According to a Vegas Insider post citing betting lines from five sportsbooks (FanDuel, BetMGM, Cesars, PointsBet and DraftKings), Wembanyama remains the favorite across the board. The odds vary—he's listed at 20/23, 5/6 or 20/27, depending on where you place your bet—but the French phenom does have the best chances of claiming the crown.

What about George's prediction? If you agree and want to throw your support behind Holmgren, the odds range between 5/2 and 7/2.