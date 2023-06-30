Culture

Victoria Beckham's Walk Mocked in Viral Video—'Ridiculous Shoes'

By
Culture Celebrities Victoria beckham Shoes Viral video

Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, has gone viral online after social media users noticed her peculiar walk while stepping out onto the streets of New York City.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer showed off some eye-catching footwear in NYC, but they seemingly caused her to walk in a way that caught the attention, and mockery, of Twitter users.

Captured by the TikTok user @newyorksrealpap, a paparazzi account which regularly documents celebrities, the clip went viral when shared by right-wing blogger Ian Miles Cheong.

Victoria Beckham in 2020 at fashion show
Victoria Beckham walks the runway during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 16, 2020, in London. She went viral in June 2023 for her walk while wearing large platform heels. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"Why did she start walking like that?" Miles Cheong, as well as the meme account Catch Up, both wrote on Twitter, sharing the 10-second video. In the clip, originally posted on June 1, but resurfaced later in the month, Beckham is seen exiting a car, gathering her belongings before walking past photographers in a manner that people found odd. Many pointed to the incredibly tall dark high-heeled shoes she was wearing.

"She's attempting to walk in five-inch platforms that likely weigh a couple pounds each," the Twitter user @MaxPaxCat wrote. "It's not going to look particularly graceful."

Referencing the famous Monty Python sketch, @VerbalGuns asked "is she from the Ministry of Silly Walks?" Meanwhile @JGSNews7 explained that her walked to due to "those ridiculous shoes."

"When displaying your powerful, independent walk for the camera goes wrong," quipped @leetful, gaining hundreds of likes in the process.

Offering up their own explanation, @OurMountainHome compared the footwear to a notable literary character. "She is walking like that because she is incredibly thin and she is wearing Frankenstein shoes. Even Frankie walked funny wearing them."

The original clip was viewed 2.3 million times on TikTok, and a further 5.6 million times on Twitter. On the original post, TikTok users shared their delight at the post.

"I'm dead," @solmazsarhaddi wrote with laughing emojis while @shahakaland laughed saying "she is so dramatic..."

While she came to fame as one fifth of the Spice Girls, Beckham has since reinvented herself as an internationally recognized fashion designer. She launched her own self-titled label in 2008, which has since been featured at fashion week events across the world.

She regularly features her designs on her TikTok account, which she launched in July 2022. The account got off to a rocky start when her "tell me you're posh video" was slammed as being "out of touch" with her followers.

It's unclear if the shoes featured in the recent viral video are Beckham's design or not. Newsweek has reached out to Beckham's representatives for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC