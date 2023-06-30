Victoria Beckham's Walk Mocked in Viral Video—'Ridiculous Shoes'

Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, has gone viral online after social media users noticed her peculiar walk while stepping out onto the streets of New York City.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer showed off some eye-catching footwear in NYC, but they seemingly caused her to walk in a way that caught the attention, and mockery, of Twitter users.

Captured by the TikTok user @newyorksrealpap, a paparazzi account which regularly documents celebrities, the clip went viral when shared by right-wing blogger Ian Miles Cheong.

Victoria Beckham walks the runway during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 16, 2020, in London. She went viral in June 2023 for her walk while wearing large platform heels. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"Why did she start walking like that?" Miles Cheong, as well as the meme account Catch Up, both wrote on Twitter, sharing the 10-second video. In the clip, originally posted on June 1, but resurfaced later in the month, Beckham is seen exiting a car, gathering her belongings before walking past photographers in a manner that people found odd. Many pointed to the incredibly tall dark high-heeled shoes she was wearing.

"She's attempting to walk in five-inch platforms that likely weigh a couple pounds each," the Twitter user @MaxPaxCat wrote. "It's not going to look particularly graceful."

Why did she start walking like that?



pic.twitter.com/yazC5EPfto — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 26, 2023

Referencing the famous Monty Python sketch, @VerbalGuns asked "is she from the Ministry of Silly Walks?" Meanwhile @JGSNews7 explained that her walked to due to "those ridiculous shoes."

"When displaying your powerful, independent walk for the camera goes wrong," quipped @leetful, gaining hundreds of likes in the process.

Offering up their own explanation, @OurMountainHome compared the footwear to a notable literary character. "She is walking like that because she is incredibly thin and she is wearing Frankenstein shoes. Even Frankie walked funny wearing them."

The original clip was viewed 2.3 million times on TikTok, and a further 5.6 million times on Twitter. On the original post, TikTok users shared their delight at the post.

"I'm dead," @solmazsarhaddi wrote with laughing emojis while @shahakaland laughed saying "she is so dramatic..."

While she came to fame as one fifth of the Spice Girls, Beckham has since reinvented herself as an internationally recognized fashion designer. She launched her own self-titled label in 2008, which has since been featured at fashion week events across the world.

She regularly features her designs on her TikTok account, which she launched in July 2022. The account got off to a rocky start when her "tell me you're posh video" was slammed as being "out of touch" with her followers.

It's unclear if the shoes featured in the recent viral video are Beckham's design or not. Newsweek has reached out to Beckham's representatives for comment.