Video of Adam Schiff's Censure Goes Viral

California Representative Adam Schiff on Wednesday became the 25th member of the House of Representatives to be censured, over his leading role in the investigations of former President Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia.

The Democrat, who previously served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee during the Trump probes, is accused by his Republican colleagues of launching "an all-out political campaign" against the former president "built on baseless distortions," according to the resolution sponsored by Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna. After the measure to censure Schiff passed in a 213-209 vote, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called him to appear in the well to be formally censured.

In the moments after the vote was finalized, however, dozens of Democratic lawmakers flocked to the front of the chamber, chanting over McCarthy, "Shame! Shame!"

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff on Wednesday questions Special Counsel John Durham during a break in a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Schiff was censured by his Republican colleagues over his leading role in the investigations of former President Donald Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As Schiff made his way to the well, his fellow Democrats applauded and patted the lawmaker on the back. McCarthy struggled for several minutes to control the caucus, which continued to shout over the speaker as he began reading the resolution aloud. At one point, McCarthy responded back from the podium, "I have all night."

Part of the chaotic moments were captured in a video clip posted by the account Acyn, which at the time of posting had reached over 2 million views. The Twitter user noted along with the video, "Wow Looks like McCarthy has lost control of the House Floor after the censure vote."

Wow Looks like McCarthy has lost control of the House Floor after the censure vote pic.twitter.com/xQzqbvEMNc — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023

Several Democratic lawmakers responded to Acyn's tweet attacking McCarthy's leadership, including New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wrote back, "Because he's a deeply unserious leader who diminished the House by indulging in stunts like this."

"He is a disgrace. And this was a dark day for the House," added Illinois Congressman Sean Casten in a separate tweet.

"Every vote is an opportunity to make a positive difference in people's lives," California Congressman Jimmy Gomez tweeted in response to Acyn's video. "Instead, the [House GOP] squanders that chance with their cheap political stunts. The censure of Rep. Schiff is just the latest [example] of their failed majority. McCarthy has brought #shame upon the House."

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar also tweeted, "McCarthy is a spiteful coward who punishes anyone who successfully exposes his weak leadership, Trump's crimes and stands up to his lies."

"It's beneath the dignity of Congress to vengefully go after [Schiff] because he hurt Trump's feelings. This is a pathetic way to govern," Omar added.

Newsweek has reached out to McCarthy's office via email for comment.

Democrats have argued that the GOP's focus on Schiff is a way to appease Trump, whose first impeachment in 2019 was at the hands of an investigation led by Schiff over the former president's alleged effort to pressure Ukraine to help him win re-election.

During a debate over the censure resolution on Wednesday, California Representative Nancy Pelosi accused her Republican colleagues of behaving like "puppets."

"Today we are on the floor of the House where the other side has turned this chamber—where slavery was abolished, where Medicare and Social Security and everything were instituted—they turned it into a puppet show," Pelosi, a Democrat and former House speaker, said. "And you know what? The puppeteer, Donald Trump is shining a light on the strings. You look miserable."

Luna pushed back, saying that the measure is not about Trump but "about holding accountability for someone who exploited their official position."

Schiff appeared on CNN Wednesday night, saying that the censure vote is "a badge of honor," adding, "sometimes you can judge a person by the enemies they make."

"This was a MAGA resolution that Donald Trump threatened if any Republican voted against, as many had last week, that they would be subject to a primary challenge," Schiff continued while speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper.

An earlier version of the censure measure was blocked last week after 20 Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues to strike it down. Trump later wrote on his Truth Social account that, "Any Republican voting against [Schiff's] CENSURE, or worse, should immediately be primaried. There are plenty of great candidates out there!"