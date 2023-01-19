Video Of Woman Spraying Fire Extinguisher Inside Airport Viewed 2m Times

A video of a woman letting off a fire extinguisher in Atlanta Airport has gone viral, being viewed nearly 2 million times on Twitter alone. The woman has since been identified by police and placed in custody on suspicion of several charges, including assault and battery.

In the video, the woman can be seen attempting to press an emergency button next to the door for a boarding gate, which for security reasons is locked when not being used. Arguing with an airport employee, while being tailed by an air steward, she protests that someone else had paid for her meal.

According to View from the Wing, a travel blog, the woman had dined and dashed at a Buffalo Wild Wings outlet in the airport. Another video shows her turning away from an airport employee, before turning back to shout: "I'm from Dayton, we murder everybody every day."

She then walks towards Delta Gate D14 and attempts to open the door before trying, in vain, to enter the security code. "You can't go out that door, ma'am," a member of staff is heard telling her.

Later in the first video, which has garnered 1.9 million views as of press time, she is seen walking around the terminal building holding a fire extinguisher. As a member of staff approaches her, she lets it off in his face and he is forced to duck out of the way.

The bystander who shot the video can be heard coughing as the extinguisher powder dissipates. "That s**t nasty," he says.

The woman—still armed with the fire extinguisher—can then be seen heading towards gate D7, the door of which is open. She goes to walk through it amid shouts of "close that door," but evidently is unable to as later she is seen walking towards the open door of gate D8.

What is going on in the Atlanta airport? 😳 pic.twitter.com/QZFvlR0Ztl — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 18, 2023

When airline attendants chase after her, she lets off the fire extinguisher, engulfing the gate in a thick, white cloud as she walks back out towards the concourse. She continues to let it off as she's wrestled to the ground by police officers.

Delta Airlines told Newsweek three flight attendants were treated on-site for respiratory complaints after breathing in the contents of the fire extinguisher.

A spokesperson described the behavior in the video as "unacceptable" and said the woman "will not be welcome on future Delta flights". They added: "Delta is grateful for our people—the best in the business—who quickly addressed the evolving situation, and the first responders who ensured the safety of employees and customers following this incident."

The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday that the woman had been identified as Jennifer Kaye Holder, 27, of Dayton, Ohio—who was "combative" with the attending officers.

Following the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, Holder was taken to a police precinct, where she "continued to behave erratically and combative, by spitting and kicking at officers," the police department said.

After being treated for self-sustained minor injuries, she was transported to Clayton County Jail, in Jonesboro, to the south of Atlanta, where she was placed in custody pending charges, including one count of obstructing law enforcement officers, three counts of battery and two counts of assault, docket records show.

Newsweek has contacted Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for comment.