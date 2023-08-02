Video of Black Man Saying All White Children 'Need to Die' Goes Viral

Video of a Black man saying all white men, women and children need to die has gone viral on social media this week.

The 15-second clip shows the man speaking directly to camera, saying "I really had enough of this whole life so I'm just going to go ahead and say it. F*** every white man, woman and child alive on this planet.

"All you m************ need to die. All of you do. We need to go for a global, recessive genetic purge by any means necessary. Every last one of you white men, women, and child on this planet need to die."

A video of a black man saying every "white man, woman, and child...needs to die" went viral across conservative Twitter accounts this week. The video garnered millions of views across the platform, including Libs of TikTok. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

How the Video Went Viral

The clip was posted by right-wing Twitter account National Identity Awareness on Monday and the initial post has been viewed about 100,000 times.

The account posts largely about topics such as "destruction of the European people," "foreign invaders," "naturalization laws," "the abolishment of whiteness" and "demographic replacement."

The account is rated "Problematic" by Twitter analytics tool Bot Sentinel. The rating refers to account holders that "often engage in dangerous tweet activity that can be harmful to others, with some used to "amplify disinformation" and "harass their targets."

Libs of TikTok resharing the video to its Twitter account made it much more viral, clocking up about 6 million views in less than two days. It also was shared by several conservative social media accounts.

National Identity Awareness' tweet includes a separate incorrect claim that "A recent #Rasmussen Poll shows that 50% of Black Americans do not believe 'It is ok to be White.'"

The claim is a misreading of a poll conducted by Rasmussen in February 2023. The poll asked Americans if they agreed with the statement "It's OK to be white." Among Black respondents, 53 percent agreed, 26 percent disagreed and 21 percent were not sure.

"It's OK to be white" has a history of use by white supremacists, which is why Rasmussen Reports included the question in the poll. The phrase was popularized in 2017 as a trolling campaign by 4chan members that was then promoted by white supremacists, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Who Posted the Video?

Newsweek found that the video was posted on TikTok by an account with 570 followers.

The person in the clip is seen in dozens of video posts on that account, which is not being named to protect the individual from the risk of reprisals. The account's videos are largely made up of quasi-religious, spiritual and political monologues.

The viral video itself—thought to have been posted in July—has since been removed from the platform. Newsweek has reached out to TikTok's press team via email to ask whether it removed the video and if it planned to take any further action in response.

The full video is not available elsewhere. Most videos on the account last about 10 minutes. The viral clip cuts out abruptly at the 15-second mark, suggesting it was taken from a longer post.

In a follow-up video posted three days ago, the man said: "I don't want to. I don't, I don't want to genocide white people." The TikTok account could not be reached via the platform for comment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Updated 02/08/2023 10:45 a.m. ET: The headline on this story was changed.