Video Shows Cops Arrest Deputy After Motorbike Chase: 'Seriously?'

Bodycam footage has been captured showing a police officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Office in Florida arresting a deputy of Orange County who was tracked down after fleeing a traffic stop on a motorbike.

The video, which has since caught the attention of local media, shows the arresting officer incredulous when the deputy, named as 44-year-old Juan Morales-Padilla, admits being a policeman, prompting him to tell Padilla that he should "know better."

Dashcam footage obtained by local news channel WFTV 9 shows a motorbike skirting around a car by crossing into the opposite lane. The police car behind him then flashed its lights, but the motorcyclist does not stop.

The motorbike, which the channel identified as Padilla's, then sped up and out of sight. Another local news outlet, WESH 2, said Padilla was later tracked down and arrested based on his license plate.

Stills from bodycam footage of Juan Morales-Padilla, a Lake County, Florida deputy under arrest show him being removed from his Groveland home (L) and (R) in handcuffs, on July 5, 2023. Orange County Sheriff's Office

Padilla had been arrested at his Groveland, Florida home on July 5, on one charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and one charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Newsweek.

It added that Padilla had been hired into the force's uniform patrol division in September, but had now been fired "effective immediately" from his job over the incident.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that he had since been released from the Lake County Jail.

Newsweek approached the Lake County Sheriff's Office via email for confirmation and comment on Saturday.

In the bodycam clip released to the public, Padilla can be seen being removed from his home, before appearing to pull away. The arresting deputy asked: "You want to run? Seriously." Padilla responded: "Yeah."

"Are you a cop?" the officer then asked. "I am a cop, yeah," Padilla said.

"So you know better," the arresting member of Lake County Sheriff's Office continued.

With him pinned to their patrol car, two officers then removed various items from Padilla's pockets before frisking him.

Lieutenant Fred Jones of the Lake County Sheriff's Office suggested that, had Padilla followed the rules and stopped when flashed blue lights, he would have got away with a far lighter punishment.

"This could have been a verbal warning, a citation maybe—something of that nature. But choices escalate," he told WFTV 9 on Friday. "We're actually held at a higher standard, there's no being above the law."

In a statement, John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, said: "These are serious allegations, and I have been clear that there will be no tolerance for criminal behavior involving deputies.

"At the Orange County Sheriff's Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty."