Video of Car Crashing Down San Francisco Steps Viewed 1 Million Times

A clip of a car crashing down a set of steps in San Francisco, before overturning, has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted to the Twitter page FriscoLive415 on Sunday and has so far been viewed more than 1 million times.

The car is shown going over the barriers at 19th Street before going down the Sanchez Stairs, according to the video caption. The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed the incident happened on Saturday at about 7:15 p.m.

Unreal footage: SF resident captures epic car crash at 19th St & Sanchez from multiple angles.



Source: https://t.co/BiqwgJzoot pic.twitter.com/trTwTBLCxf — FriscoLive415 (@friscolive415) July 23, 2023

The footage was initially posted on the YouTube channel Julia Brown, and it was made up of two videos. The clips appear to be Nest security footage.

The first short video shows the car before it goes over the barrier and the second clip shows the aftermath.

After the crash, people in the area rushed over to try and help the people get out of the car. One person can be seen pulling open the door, while two of the occupants got out to help the other person in the car escape.

Seconds later, the occupants are seen running away from the crash scene.

The YouTube video is longer and shows the bystanders continuing to help the person out of the car after the two others flee. When they are eventually helped out of the car, the person appears to walk out of camera view down the street.

The aftermath of a car crash in San Francisco that was shared by the San Francisco Fire Department. A viral video of the incident has shown a car in San Francisco fly down a set of stairs before crashing and overturning. SFPD

A fire truck is also seen arriving at the scene and firefighters begin asking the people what happened.

The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter page shared an image of the incident on its Twitter page on Sunday and gave further details.

"This was a non-injury collision occurring last night at 7:18 p.m.," the post said.

"When Truck 7 #SFFDT07 arrived witnesses stated that: 'all the occupants fled the scene'. The crew of Truck 7 confirmed no injuries and assisted a tow truck to ensure the safety of the area during the removal of the car.

"Witnesses stated that the driver drove off the dead end at Cumberland and landed at 19th and Sanchez. This scene was maintained by our partners at the@SFPD and any further media inquiries should be sent to that agency."

While the police and fire department haven't stated whether a crime had been committed prior to the crash, many social media users have suggested the car may have been stolen.

Newsweek hasn't been able to independently verify these claims.

Newsweek contacted the San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Fire Department via email for comment.