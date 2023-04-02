Chaotic Video of Carjacker Struggling to Escape LA Car Park Viewed 2M Times

A video of a woman struggling to steal a car in California has been viewed more than two million times online.

Police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on Kanan Road, in Agoura Hills, Los Angeles County, at around noon local time on Friday, Lost Hills Sheriff's Station said in a statement posted to Facebook.

A white female in her 20s was identified as the suspect, having approached the victim while the latter was seated in her car. The suspect then "attempted to rob her of her purse," the Sheriff's Station said.

The victim was then "pulled from her vehicle and thrown to the ground," before the suspect climbed into the vehicle and tried to flee the scene.

She "collided with several cars" parked nearby, as well as a cinder brick wall, before driving forward and crashing at the south part of the parking lot.

"The suspect exited the vehicle and began to flee but was quickly detained by citizens," the statement added. She was then taken to be medically cleared for booking. The victim sustained "minor injuries" for which she was treated at the scene.

The suspect was detained by law enforcement officers without further incident pending investigation, the Sheriff's Station said.

Newsweek contacted Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who said they had no further updates to immediately offer, redirecting to the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station statement.

In the video, the car jerks forward before reversing, slamming into several other vehicles as members of the public try to stop the suspect from driving away.

Bystanders can be seen approaching the vehicle, attempting to open the doors. One door is visibly damaged, falling open as the suspect reverses. After further collisions with parked cars, members of the public hold the suspect on the ground.

"When she [the suspect] couldn't get the lady's purse from her, she got in her car and she tried to steal the car," witness Rose Mercer told local media. The suspect was "determined to get out of here, out of the parking lot," she added.

One witness said they saw the car "racing through the parking lot." The car hit a Tesla, followed by a Ford, and another car, Fidel Rodriguez told ABC 7. "People are trying to stop her. She wasn't stopping." Another told the outlet that "so many cars" were damaged.

The suspect struggled to maneuver the car through the parking lot because it had an anti-theft device fitted to the steering wheel, ABC 7 reported.