Video Shows Crimea Explosion as Ukraine Drone Targets Black Sea Fleet

Crimea was rocked by explosions in the early hours of Monday morning, videos circulating on social media appear to show.

Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels published a video of an explosion in Sevastopol, that allegedly shows the moment a naval drone was destroyed in the Black Sea peninsula. In another video, the sound of explosions can be heard. The Moscow-backed Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel that Russia's Black Sea fleet had repulsed an attack by two maritime drones.

Crimea was annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin from Ukraine in 2014, a move that has not been recognized internationally. A yellow terror threat level has been in place in parts of the peninsula since last April, weeks after Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. More recently, Russian forces have been fortifying the peninsula amid fears of a Ukrainian advance, while reports of explosions on the peninsula are becoming more frequent.

The explosion in the video appears to have taken place above the harbor of Sevastopol.

"Today, starting at 3.30 am, an attempt was made to attack Sevastopol," Razvozhayev said.

The official said the drones were destroyed "in the outer roadstead"—a sheltered area outside the harbor. Razvozhayev said one surface drone was destroyed and "the second one exploded."

Razvozhayev said "no objects were damaged."

He added: "Now the city is quiet. But all forces and services are in a state of combat readiness."

Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility for the drone attacks.

Commenting on Razvozhayev's statement, one Telegram user said pointed out that there have been reports of damage in the peninsula as a result of the explosions.

The social media user was referring to images published by local news channel CHP Sevastopol on Monday, which showed glass had been shattered and lights had been broken.

"Consequences of explosions in Sevastopol—windows were broken in some coastal houses and advertising lighting was broken," the news outlet said in a Telegram post. "The blast also opened balcony doors and windows in the new building.."

Tensions appear to be rising in the peninsula as Russia braces for an anticipated counteroffensive from Ukraine. Recent satellite imagery shows Russia has been building a web of defensive lines in Crimea, while trenches are being dug along beaches in the peninsula.

Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said on Twitter earlier this month that Ukraine will "test and use" any weapons "not prohibited by international laws" to liberate its occupied territories, including Crimea.

