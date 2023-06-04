Video of Deserted Street Sparks San Francisco Ghost Town Debate

A video showing vacant retail stores in San Francisco has sparked debate online about why they have shut down.

The video shot, taken in Union Square—a busy commercial hub in the city—showed vacant stores on either side of Powell Street with more empty businesses on the intersecting O'Farrel Street.

In the video seen by Newsweek, the retail stores were either completely empty with no signage or they had "for lease" signs on the windows.

A shopper carries a shopping bag while walking by a retail space for lease in the Union Square shopping district on March 31, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The video showed many vacant retail stores. Getty

Twitter accounts blamed the vacant retail stores on a number of factors including an increase in crime, "liberal" government policies as well as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

The video, uploaded by @unusual_whales, has been viewed an estimated 2.8 million views and liked some 10,600 times, since being uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, June 3.

Businesses have closed in San Francisco have cited safety concerns for staff, including Whole Foods Market which left its location near Trinity Place, saying it was unable to "ensure safety" of staff in the city.

Le Marais Bakery, in the Castro District, complained it had been repeatedly vandalized and that city officials had not paid for its repair.

Retailer Nordstrom will no longer have a presence in the San Francisco blaming changing dynamics in the city that have negatively affected foot traffic.

Neighborhood Scout, which rates the safety of U.S. cities, said San Francisco has a crime rate of 54 and has one of the highest crime rates in America based on communities of all sizes.

In 2021, there were 39,896 property-related crimes, and 4,391 violent crimes

It added within California, more than 98 percent of other communities have a lower crime rate than San Francisco.

According to Cushman and Wakefield, a commercial retail estate services firm, stated the overall retail vacancy rate in San Francisco stood at 6 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

This was the highest rate in the city since 2006 and was higher than the 5.2 percent retail vacancy rate from one year ago.

But Cushman and Wakefield said Union Square suffered higher vacancy rates in the first quarter of 2023 due to closures of holiday pop-ups and other stores.

In the first quarter, the vacancy rate in Union Square was up to 13.5 percent, up from 12.3 percent at the end of 2022. But the rate is down from 14.4 percent from one year ago.

Legislation introduced by San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin (D) aimed to fill vacant spaces.

The legislation, part of Mayor Breed's roadmap to downtown San Francisco's future, aims to simplify the approval process and requirements for converting existing office buildings into housing.

In a May 4 release, Mayor Breed said: "These changes shouldn't be something that requires granting exceptions through lengthy paperwork and exhaustive public hearings. We need to make the process easier for getting our buildings active and full."

Newsweek has contacted the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce for comment via email.