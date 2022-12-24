Video of GOP Rep. Being Told Omnibus Contains Own Bill Viewed 200k Times

A video showing a Republican member of Congress being told that his veterans bill is contained in the omnibus spending bill has now been viewed more than 200,000 times.

Representative Clay Higgins from Louisiana strongly opposed the bill in a speech on the House floor on Friday but just after he finished speaking, it was pointed out that his bill was contained in the $1.7 trillion spending package.

Video of the moment shared to Twitter by user @Acyn had been viewed more than 210,000 times as of early Saturday.

At the end of his speech, Higgins said: "I thank the gentleman for my time and I stand opposed to this omnibus."

Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA) was then recognized by the chair and as he began to speak, a man who could not be seen on the CSPAN stream could be heard saying: "Jim, Higgins' bill—his veterans bill—is..."

McGovern then told the House: "I think I should tell the gentleman who just spoke that I'm told that his veterans bill is actually in the omnibus. He's got a bill in this omnibus."

The Democrat then asked if there were any other members who wished to speak from the Republican side and when he was told there weren't, McGovern replied "Thank God," eliciting some laughter in the chamber.

Higgins spoke strongly against the spending bill and ultimately voted against the measure, which passed the House by a vote of 225 to 201 and one member voting present.

"Witness then, the demise of a nation once great. Witness the arrogance of thieves in suits from their wealth and comfort as they spend the American treasure of generations yet unborn. Witness as they smile in full knowledge that they're comfortable with taking the position that they're better managers of our nation's decline," Higgins said on Friday.

"But witness ye also, that the American people have had enough. We struggle, we, the people. Americans from sea to shining sea cannot pay for groceries or fuel. They're cold and hungry and feel betrayed by this body. And I understand that sentiment and passion because I share it," the Republican said before concluding his remarks.

In a statement to Newsweek on Saturday, Higgins' office said: "The $1.7 trillion omnibus was well over 4,100 pages. Congressman Higgins' long-term care bill accounted for less than 0.1 percent of the legislative text. Bills must be considered as a whole, and Congressman Higgins opposed the omnibus in its totality."

They also pointed to the congressman's statement following the House's vote.

"Congress is destroying America with crippling debt. The current spending levels are unsustainable, and this last-minute, $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill is the product of a severely broken budget process," Higgins said. "We must restore fiscal responsibility and return regular order to the appropriations process. I will continue to stand on core principles as we fight to restore fiscal sanity."

The omnibus spending bill passed the Senate by a vote of 68 to 29 on Thursday and was signed by President Joe Biden on Friday. There had been concern that Congress wouldn't be able to agree a spending package by a Friday deadline, and no agreement would have caused a partial government shutdown heading into the holidays.

Update 12/24/22 10.07a.m.: This article was updated to include a statement from Clay Higgins' office.