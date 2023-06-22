Video of Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene Clash Viewed 1m Times

A video of Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene clashing on Wednesday has gone viral on social media, with thousands of people being gripped by the ongoing feud between the two former allies.

In a clip that's been viewed by more than 1 million people on Twitter, they can be seen having a heated conversation on the House floor, despite being told "conversations to the back, off the floor." Greene can be seen pointing a finger and getting animated while talking.

The apparent bad blood between the pair can be seen as a sign of the divisions within the Republican Party, with two of its most vocal and relevant hardliners seemingly not even on the same page.

According to sources, mentioned by several news media, the clip showed only a part of a long back-and-forth between Greene and Boebert, which began when the Colorado congresswoman approached Greene, who was then seated in the chamber, and confronted her over "statements you made about me publicly."

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), left, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), right, wait their turn to speak during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on on February 1, 2023. A video of Boebert and Greene clashing on Wednesday has gone viral on social media. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sources said that Greene then called Boebert a "b****" or "a little b****," and that, at that point, both were standing, as shown in the video shared on social media.

The argument was reportedly about articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, an initiative that Greene claims to have championed. Both have called for Biden's impeachment many times, but Boebert has just laid the groundwork to force a procedural vote on impeachment articles in the coming days.

"I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b**** to me," Greene told Boebert, as reported by The Daily Beast. "And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them."

Boebert said that she had not even read Greene's articles of impeachment, sources said.

Saw this conversation… not sure if it was a friendly one pic.twitter.com/tpz3z2Phtv — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023

They then said that Boebert told Greene that they were "through," to which the Georgia congresswoman responded that "we were never together."

Boebert didn't deny the tense exchange with Greene, telling The Daily Beast: "Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America."

The public argument on the House floor is the latest clash between the two Republican hardliners, as a growing rift between them continues to deepen.

Despite apparently having much in common—loyalty to former President Donald Trump, a record of anti-LGBTQ+ statements, a flair for controversy and incendiary speeches—Greene and Boebert have never been as close as would perhaps be expected.

The two clashed in 2022 over Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House speaker, which Greene supported but Boebert opposed, together with the so-called "Taliban 20"—Republican hardliners who forced the congressman through a grueling 15 rounds of voting before his position was confirmed.

In April 2022, Politico published a report saying that Greene and Boebert had to be physically separated during an argument earlier in the year, and the two "MAGA twins" were actually "not quite buddy-buddy."

