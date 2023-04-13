Arizona Representative Liz Harris was expelled from the state House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote on Wednesday.

It came after the House Ethics Committee released a report saying she had engaged in "disorderly behavior" in violation of the chamber's rules.

A video of her gathering her belongings and walking out of the chamber after the vote has gone viral on Twitter.

Harris' ouster came after a speaker she invited to a hearing baselessly accused lawmakers and officials of accepting bribes from a drug cartel.

A video showing the moment a Republican lawmaker walked out after being expelled by the Arizona House of Representatives has gone viral on social media.

Rep. Liz Harris, a prominent supporter of discredited election conspiracies, was kicked out of the Legislature in a bipartisan vote on Wednesday.

Harris' ouster came a day after the House Ethics Committee released a report that said she had engaged in "disorderly behavior" in violation of the chamber's rules.

In February, Harris invited a speaker to testify at a hearing. The speaker baselessly accused lawmakers, judges and public officials, including Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, of accepting bribes from a Mexican drug cartel.

Arizona House members voted to expel Harris 46-13.

Rep. Liz Harris leaves the chamber pic.twitter.com/PrVb7DmA7G — YvonneWingettSanchez 🏜 (@yvonnewingett) April 12, 2023

A brief clip posted on Twitter by Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, a reporter for The Washington Post, shows Harris gathering her belongings from her desk and leaving the chamber immediately after the vote.

People in the gallery can be heard shouting "shame on you!" as she walked out.

The clip has been viewed more than 570,000 times.

The ethics committee, consisting of three Republicans and two Democrats, agreed in its report that Harris' decision to invite Breger to the hearing "violated the inherent obligation to protect the integrity of the House."

The report said Harris knew Breger would present allegations of criminal activity, took steps to hide it from House leaders ahead of time and then misled the committee investigating her actions.

View of the Arizona State Capitol building on January 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Getty Images/Sandy Huffaker

Following her expulsion, Harris called the ethics report "a lie."

"I stand on honesty and integrity. The report is a lie. God knows the truth," she told KPNX reporter Michael Doudna.

Asked if she had a message for her fellow Republicans, Harris said: "This was an example of how you need to toe the line. If you don't toe the line, this is what happens." Harris' office has been contacted for comment.

Here is the full video of Liz Harris leaving the state house after her fellow members voted to expel her. pic.twitter.com/GhRi4jzzMb — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) April 12, 2023

Rep. Andres Cano, the top Democrat in the House, said in a statement that accountability was necessary.

"Misinformation, lies, and conspiracies are not harmless, and it's not just politics," Cano said. "The defamatory allegations that Representative Harris invited her guest speaker to make are patently absurd, but there are many people who believe them."

Cano added: "The integrity of our institution was damaged in that moment. That damage continues to accumulate, and for that there must be accountability."

Meanwhile, Kari Lake, a former Arizona gubernatorial candidate who is continuing to challenge her loss to Hobbs in court, slammed the Arizona House, saying they "kicked out a duly elected member."

"And the most corrupt individuals in the entire state (the ones who sabotaged the election) will pick the replacement," Lake said in a tweet. "Arizona, we are truly living in a banana republic."

Harris must be replaced by a Republican under state law. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will choose from a list of three candidates nominated by the Republican precinct committeemen in her district.