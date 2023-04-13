U.S.

Video of Liz Harris Being Expelled From Arizona House Viewed 500k Times

By
U.S. Arizona Conspiracy theories U.S. Politics Republicans
  • Arizona Representative Liz Harris was expelled from the state House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote on Wednesday.
  • It came after the House Ethics Committee released a report saying she had engaged in "disorderly behavior" in violation of the chamber's rules.
  • A video of her gathering her belongings and walking out of the chamber after the vote has gone viral on Twitter.
  • Harris' ouster came after a speaker she invited to a hearing baselessly accused lawmakers and officials of accepting bribes from a drug cartel.

A video showing the moment a Republican lawmaker walked out after being expelled by the Arizona House of Representatives has gone viral on social media.

Rep. Liz Harris, a prominent supporter of discredited election conspiracies, was kicked out of the Legislature in a bipartisan vote on Wednesday.

Harris' ouster came a day after the House Ethics Committee released a report that said she had engaged in "disorderly behavior" in violation of the chamber's rules.

In February, Harris invited a speaker to testify at a hearing. The speaker baselessly accused lawmakers, judges and public officials, including Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, of accepting bribes from a Mexican drug cartel.

Arizona House members voted to expel Harris 46-13.

A brief clip posted on Twitter by Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, a reporter for The Washington Post, shows Harris gathering her belongings from her desk and leaving the chamber immediately after the vote.

People in the gallery can be heard shouting "shame on you!" as she walked out.

The clip has been viewed more than 570,000 times.

Read more

The ethics committee, consisting of three Republicans and two Democrats, agreed in its report that Harris' decision to invite Breger to the hearing "violated the inherent obligation to protect the integrity of the House."

The report said Harris knew Breger would present allegations of criminal activity, took steps to hide it from House leaders ahead of time and then misled the committee investigating her actions.

View of the Arizona State Capitol building
View of the Arizona State Capitol building on January 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Getty Images/Sandy Huffaker

Following her expulsion, Harris called the ethics report "a lie."

"I stand on honesty and integrity. The report is a lie. God knows the truth," she told KPNX reporter Michael Doudna.

Asked if she had a message for her fellow Republicans, Harris said: "This was an example of how you need to toe the line. If you don't toe the line, this is what happens." Harris' office has been contacted for comment.

Rep. Andres Cano, the top Democrat in the House, said in a statement that accountability was necessary.

"Misinformation, lies, and conspiracies are not harmless, and it's not just politics," Cano said. "The defamatory allegations that Representative Harris invited her guest speaker to make are patently absurd, but there are many people who believe them."

Cano added: "The integrity of our institution was damaged in that moment. That damage continues to accumulate, and for that there must be accountability."

Meanwhile, Kari Lake, a former Arizona gubernatorial candidate who is continuing to challenge her loss to Hobbs in court, slammed the Arizona House, saying they "kicked out a duly elected member."

"And the most corrupt individuals in the entire state (the ones who sabotaged the election) will pick the replacement," Lake said in a tweet. "Arizona, we are truly living in a banana republic."

Harris must be replaced by a Republican under state law. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will choose from a list of three candidates nominated by the Republican precinct committeemen in her district.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC