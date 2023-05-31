Nine Arrests After Savage Beatdown of Marines by Wild Teen Mob Goes Viral

Multiple arrests have been made in California following a viral clip that showed off-duty U.S. Marines being attacked by a group of young people.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed the validity of the viral video and said that on Friday, May 26, at around 9:50 P.M. local time, an "altercation at the San Clemente Pier involving Marines and numerous juveniles and young adults" occurred.

Overall, crime in the San Clemente area is down from where it was in 2020, according to San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan. However, due to the power of social media, incidents of violence can quickly be sprung into the limelight.

Stock image of multiple United States Marine Corps soldiers. Authorities have confirmed that nine arrests have been made after a video showed several Marines being beaten by young adults and juveniles. Getty

Multiple clips of the incident have spread on social media, with one showing the large number of individuals involved. A total of three Marines were involved in the attack, but only two are seen in the fetal position as a group assaults them.

On Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said that thanks to the efforts of investigators, four male juveniles and one female juvenile, believed to be involved in the incident, have been arrested.

A press release added: "They were booked into the Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of violating CPC 245(a) (1) - assault with a deadly weapon (non-firearm).

"Due to the suspects being juveniles, no further information will be released regarding them at this time. Also, due to the nature of the incident and the large number of individuals involved, the investigation is ongoing."

Mayor Duncan has said that in addition to these five individuals, an further four minors were arrested on other charges, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

2 Marines jumped by 50 "high schoolers" in San Clemente in California.

Speaking to CBS Los Angeles, Sheriff's Department Sgt. Frank Gonzalez said: "This is considered an assault with a deadly weapon because of the amount of suspects we are investigating.

"The weapons that were used were their feet while these victims were on the ground. So, regardless if the victims choose prosecution or choose medical attention, the sheriff's department is going to investigate this to the fullest and try to determine who the suspects are."

According to the CBS report, one of the victims told KCAL News that he and two of his Marine friends were enjoying time off from Camp Pendleton at one of their favorite spots before 30-40 young people showed up in the area.

According to the Marine, the group was lighting fireworks before the three Marines asked them to stop and to leave the area, as some of the debris had struck one of them. The Marine alleged the crowd then followed the Marines and turned violent.

Newsweek has contacted the U.S. Marine Corps and the Orange County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.