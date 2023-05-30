Video of Two Marines Being Savagely Beaten by Teenagers Sparks Outrage

Footage posted online after a group of youths allegedly attacked two Marines has sparked outrage among concerned citizens.

"Several Marines and numerous juveniles and young adults" were involved in an incident on Friday, May 26, in the California city of San Clemente, local law enforcement said.

Orange Country Sheriff's Department deputies arrived on the scene to investigate the "altercation" at the pier of the seaside city, law enforcement officials said on social media. The "victims refused medical assistance" in the wake of the incident, the Sheriff's office said in a statement posted to social media.

OCSD Sergeant Mike Woodruff confirmed to Newsweek on Tuesday that two Marines were "victims in the incident," and that no arrests had yet been made.

There is not only a downward trend in the number of violent crimes committed by youths but also in the share of crimes involving youths. On a national level, the crime rate has also decreased in almost every state, according to data from Statista. Even though there may be a downward trend overall, the prevalence of social media often catapults these news stories into the limelight.

Videos have circulated on social media, allegedly showing the moments of the incident. One clip, which CBS Los Angeles attributed to a local resident, shows a large number of people gathered on the beach with bright lights. Another snippet appears to show two men lying on the ground attempting to protect themselves from the kicks of many people surrounding them. Newsweek could not independently verify this footage.

Hunter Antonino, who described himself as a Marine in an interview with local outlet KCAL, suggested that the two men in the video were his friends, and he turned around to help after the end of the captured footage. Sergeant Woodruff did not comment to Newsweek on the presence of a third Marine.

The view from the San Clemente ocean side walking trail. Police are investigating an "altercation" between "several Marines" and a group of teenagers in San Clemente on Friday evening local time. iStock / Getty Images

"This is NOT San Clemente and we will NOT tolerate this behavior," local resident Amanda Hicks wrote on Facebook. Each alleged attacker should receive their "just punishment," another social media user added.

"I hope they are all brought to justice," a third commented under the name Ashleigh Armstrong.

"San Clemente is a pretty nice community, at least it used to be," another social media user wrote on Twitter.

Monday marks Memorial Day, observed in honor of U.S. military personnel. Referencing this, another Facebook user appearing as Allison Gardner said: "What a horrible way to start off Memorial weekend."

Antonino said the youths were setting off fireworks and "being belligerent." After asking them to stop, the group followed the Marines, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Authorities "will continue investigating this matter until all individuals responsible are identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the Sheriff's office added. Police have increased the number of patrol check-ins around the pier area "for the public's continued safety," the statement continued.

"This is considered an assault with a deadly weapon because of the amount of suspects we are investigating," Sergeant Frank Gonzalez of the Orange County Sheriff's Department said, according to local media.

"The weapons that were used were their feet while these victims were on the ground," Gonzalez continued. "So, regardless if the victims choose prosecution or choose medical attention the sheriff's department is going to investigate this to the fullest and try to determine who the suspects are."

The Marines sustained minor injuries, including to the knees and hand, according to local outlet the San Clemente Times.