Video of Men Attacking and Killing Snake Sparks Animal Rights Concerns

By
A video of a group of men attacking and killing a python has sparked concerns from an animal welfare group, who are looking for witnesses.

The Singapore based Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) shared the video to Instagram, which was filmed by a "concerned member of the public."

In the graphic footage, which can be seen here, a man can be seen slamming a large bucket over a reticulated python's head, near the Boon Lay Place market.

Another man then throws another item at the snake, as the first man holds its tail.

Reticulated python
A stock photo shows a close-up of a reticulated python. A video showing a group of men abusing one has sparked concerns from animal welfare groups. reptiles4all/Getty

People can be heard laughing in the background as the men continue to abuse the snake. The python can be seen opening its mouth and baring its teeth in defense.

PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen told Newsweek: "This video showing men acting like louts, bludgeoning a helpless snake and getting a kick out of their cruelty, should disturb anyone with a shred of decency—what a display of callousness and extreme, fatal bullying!"

Reticulated pythons are native to Singapore and are a protected species. They are some of the longest snakes on earth and can reach lengths of up to 16 feet.

They are not a venomous species and rarely harm humans unless directly provoked.

"Some people are afraid of snakes, but it is inarguable that they are shy animals who feel pain just as we do and try to flee human encounters," Allen said. "PETA urges authorities to investigate the source of this video and appeals to anyone with information about the identity of this individual to come forward for a reward or simply to prevent this antisocial behavior from escalating."

At the end of the video, the men use a cleaver to chop off the snake's head.

Investigators from ACRES arrived at the scene at 7 a.m. on April 19. So far, they have determined that are some police cameras in the area. ACRES says there were also some snake sightings at 1:30 a.m. on April 18.

"ACRES is shocked and disturbed by the celebratory tone and all the cheering in inflicting suffering and death to a #voiceless protected native species, with no indication of calling someone for help," ACRES said on the Instagram post.

The society said it has submitted information on the incident to the National Parks Board, who will investigate it further.

"It is alarming that despite many educational efforts, violence towards the voiceless still lurks in our society," ACRES said on Instagram. "Such incidents involving killing/hurting snakes have been happening repeatedly, and we hope that this case will result in prosecuting the individuals involved, serving a severe deterrence for the future of our animals in the community—whether a cute cuddly animal or a scaly reptile that many of us may be fearful of."

It is not clear where the men in the video got the python, however, reticulated pythons are among the most commonly sighted snakes in Singapore. Although their preferred habitat is the forest, it is not uncommon for them to slither into cities.

They are often attracted to these areas by rats or other small rodents.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about snakes? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

