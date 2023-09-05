Video of Mysterious Lights 'Spinning Around Slowly' Stuns Ohio Locals

Footage of several mysterious lights recorded in Montgomery County, Ohio, has been published by local media, with one witness reporting they saw triangle-shaped items that were "spinning around slowly."

The footage was filmed in the Dayton suburb of Kettering at about 8:45 p.m. ET on Sunday by Brittany Madison, who shared it with local network WHIO-TV.

There has been a renewed interest in unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), also known as UFOs, in the past few months, with several experts testifying before a Congress committee in July that they could pose a threat to national security. However, there is speculation on social media that Sunday's sightings could have been parachutist landing at a nearby country club and golf course.

In the video, three lights can be seen moving slowly in the darkening sky over a tree line. After a few moments, two of them disappear, but all three are seen together again in a later clip.

Speaking to WHIO-TV, in a piece titled "UFO or no?," Madison claimed the lights seemed to show up then disappear.

Another local resident, who asked only to be referred to as Jim, said they saw triangle-shaped lights that were "spinning around slowly" in the Vance Road area at around 8:45 p.m. A third witness sent the network footage of lights recorded over the suburb.

On X, formerly Twitter, users also claimed they had seen the lights, with speculation breaking out over their cause.

Erica Brittany Cannon, an X poster, wrote: "My husband and I saw them, not even a conspiracy type person but extremely weird, never seen anything like it in my life."

A second user posted: "Are there applications? Volunteers needed? How do I get beamed up?"

Several X posters suggested the lights could have come from the nearby NCR Country Club, which features a golf course, swimming pool and other amenities.

One of these, Emily Ferguson, wrote: "Ncr had parachuters land at the golf course at the fireworks event Sunday."

A second user commented: "Ncr fireworks had skydivers exactly at 8:45p.m." and a third suggested they could be weather balloons.

Newsweek has approached the NRC Country Club for comment by telephone and Facebook direct message. The nearby Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, situated north-east of Dayton, has also been contacted by email.

The House Oversight Committee held a session focused around UAPs on July 26 during which David Grusch, a United States Air Force veteran formerly of the National Reconnaissance Office, claimed he had heard "concerning reports from multiple esteemed and credentialed current and former military and intelligence community individuals" regarding the existence of a secret government UAP program.

Speaking to Newsweek Sue Gough, a Department of Defense spokeswoman, insisted they had not "discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of any extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."

In February a number of objects were shot down over the U.S. and Canada by American jets, with one identified by the military as a Chinese spy balloon.