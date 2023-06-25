Video of Neo-Nazis' Swastika Display at Georgia Synagogue Sparks Outrage

A group of neo-Nazis gathered outside a synagogue in Georgia on Saturday, sparking outrage from passersby and online.

The far-right activists stood in front of the Chabad of Cobb in East Cobb, a suburb in the north of Atlanta, and waved swastika flags while holding up signs with antisemitic messages, according to videos and photos on social media.

The East Cobb News reported that a group of counter-protestors stood across the road from them, capturing video and yelling at the neo-Nazi group to "go home!" while police officers stood on either side of the road.

Photos appear to show Jon Minadeo II in front of the synagogue, according to the nonprofit StopAntisemtism.org.

Minadeo, the leader of the Goyim Defense League (GDL), held a similar event outside a synagogue in Macon, Georgia, on Friday. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and public disturbance and released on bond that evening, local news station 13WMAZ reported.

The GDL is "a small network of virulently antisemitic provocateurs" led by Minadeo, whose "overarching goal is to cast aspersions on Jews and spread antisemitic myths and conspiracy theories," the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says on its website.

The ADL warned on Twitter that "a small group of supporters of the Goyim Defense League embarked on their latest antisemitic stunt this weekend, trolling Jewish communities in Georgia, distributing hateful fliers and holding rallies outside synagogues."

The ADL added: "We thank law enforcement for keeping tabs on GDL's efforts to provoke hate and violence. We're heartened by the outpouring of support from allies. And we encourage people not to engage directly with GDL supporters or give them the attention they crave."

The incidents have been condemned on social media, including by Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"Yesterday we saw antisemitism on display in Macon, and now in metro Atlanta. This has got to stop," Warnock tweeted. "Praying for our Jewish community in Georgia and beyond. We must all raise our voices loudly against this vile hate."

Dov Wilker, Atlanta director of the American Jewish Committee, wrote on Twitter: "This disgusting hate has no place in our society. It's why (the American Jewish Committee) continues to speak out. We hope our community leadership will continue to stand in solidarity with us."

Sara Tindall Ghazal, a member of the State Election Board, tweeted a photo of the neo-Nazis gathered outside the synagogue. "This evening, literal Nazis dared to show their true colors in East Cobb outside a synagogue, showcasing their hate for the whole world to see. Flying a flag that stands for genocide. My God," she wrote.

The Chabad of Cobb posted a statement on its Facebook page late on Saturday night, saying: "We are extremely appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support and concern from all segments of the community.

"We have been in communication with Cobb County officials, who have identified these individuals as part of a small group that travels around the country in order to spread their hateful message. East Cobb has been a wonderful home to a flourishing Jewish community for many years. These individuals do not represent the sentiments of the citizens of East Cobb."

The statement added that the synagogue is "working closely with Cobb County officials and the police department to ensure the security and safety of our campus. There is no threat whatsoever at this time."

Newsweek has contacted the synagogue and the Cobb County Police Department for further comment via email.